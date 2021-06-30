170 Pages Electronic Access Control System Market Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider, Identifies Biometrics Readers Implementation a Chief Growth Driver

- Electronic access control system market survey by Fact.MR presents in-depth analysis into key factors driving sales across segments, including technology and end user. The report also identifies the leading electronic access control system producers and analyzes the impact of strategies they have adopted on the overall market

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic access control system value surpassed US$11bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the historical period of 2016 and 2020. The global electronic access control system market is expanding at a steady pace, exhibiting growth at 8.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. As per Fact.MR Analysis, the market is expected to reach valuation of US$21.2 bn by the end of 2031.

Electronic access system demand will consistently rise in India, Israel, and the U.S. owing to their high defense spending. The market includes peripheral security systems, intruder alerts, and verification systems. These systems suffered an all-time low demand in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, sales of electronic access control systems are expected to recover owing to technical advancements and revival of projects across numerous fields ranging from commercial to defense.

Rise in security concerns and increasing security budget allocation across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for electronic access control system sales. The demand for biometrics technology is rising in popularity as it delivers effective identification, authentic processes, advance security of information systems, and recondition control access to electronic resources.

The surging demand for integrated solution that offer immediate onsite response with alarm systems and electronic security will further encourage electronic access control system demand.

"Key players are focusing on delivering technologically advanced and innovative systems in response to increasing safety regulations. As a result focus on product launches is expected to increase in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electronic Access Control System Market Study

Demand in the healthcare industry is expected to rise at more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period as demand for secure boundaries is rising in hospitals and healthcare centers.

Asia Pacific emerge as the fastest growing market, driven by surging demand from India and China .

emerge as the fastest growing market, driven by surging demand from and . The U.S. is among the key markets fir electronic access control systems, forecast to exhibit a CAGR 6% over the forecast period.

China accounted for over 35% sales of electronic access control systems in Asia and is forecast to remain a leading market through the assessment period.

accounted for over 35% sales of electronic access control systems in and is forecast to remain a leading market through the assessment period. Biometrics will remain highly sought-after among technologies available.

Competitive Landscape

The key electronic access control system market players are focusing on expanding manufacturing capacity and increasing product launches. Companies are also adopting other strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen global and regional distribution. For instance:

Panasonic in January 2020 , developed multifunctional secure IC to protect critical data for industrial IoT devices. The company also announced delivering its wireless interface equipped with NFC.

, developed multifunctional secure IC to protect critical data for industrial IoT devices. The company also announced delivering its wireless interface equipped with NFC. In 2020, Honeywell launched WIN-PAK 4.8, a software that delivers a cost efficient way to handle and integrate access control, video surveillance, and intrusion detection through single interface.

Senseon, a security solution brand for cabinets and drawers, recently announced its Senseon Core and Senseon Plus systems to protect sliding cabinets and doors. Senseon 5EL electronic lock can integrate with EAC systems and create comprehensive security solution.

Paxton Access, launched Paxton10 platform that is capable of managing and integrating 1000 doors and cameras on a single system by adding Paxton10 cameras, door controllers, and readers (Bluetooth mobile or keypad). This will pave way for new opportunities for EAC systems.

Some of the key players profiled by Fact.MR operating in the global electronic access control system market include:

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Fujitsu Limited

ASSA ABLOY AB

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

More Insights on the Electronic Access Control System Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offer an exhaustive analysis on electronic access control system market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of

Technology

Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems

Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems

Keypad Electronic Access Control Systems

Intruder Alarm Electronic Access Control Systems

Perimeter Security Electronic Access Control Systems

End User

Electronic Access Control Systems for Government & Defense

Electronic Access Control Systems for Commercial & Institutional Use

Industrial Electronic Access Control Systems

Residential Electronic Access Control Systems

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into electronic access control system demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected electronic access control system sales growth between 2021 and 2031

Electronic access control system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Electronic access control system share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

