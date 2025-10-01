1664 Announces Robert Pattinson as New Global Brand Ambassador

The French beer brand unveils a bold new partnership with global icon Robert Pattinson, a creative campaign celebrating a multi-faceted take on the idea of good taste

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium French beer brand 1664 is proud to announce the start of an exciting new chapter, with the appointment of acclaimed actor, producer and global cultural icon Robert Pattinson as its first global brand ambassador.

At the heart of this new partnership is a bold global campaign set to launch in 2026, which unveils a cinematic exploration of contrasting perspectives on good taste. The campaign concept will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Brady Corbet. Corbet's most recent feature film, The Brutalist, was released in 2024 to critical acclaim and garnered 10 nominations at the Academy Awards in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He's also won the Silver Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and Best Director at the Golden Globes.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for 1664, bringing together Pattinson's unique style and point of view with the brand's Parisian roots and effortless sophistication. Together, they invite the world to see 'good taste' from fresh angles, with 1664 positioned as the beer that brings people together.

Pairing Robert Pattinson and Brady Corbet signals an audacious creative leap for 1664, which blends sophistication with a distinctive edge. This collaboration embodies the spirit of 1664: unconventional, effortlessly stylish and confident.

"We're thrilled to unite Robert Pattinson and Brady Corbet, two icons of modern creativity, to create a campaign that dramatises the debate of good taste," says Nikola Maravic, Global Marketing Director, 1664. "Together, their unique personalities and creative styles challenge convention, with 1664 being at the heart of the discussion. Our longstanding mission to elevate beer into a premium lifestyle experience is underway. This is only the first sip, stay tuned for more to come."

Pattinson's involvement brings a new energy to 1664's world with a playful resolution that everyone can agree on: that 1664 is good taste.

Maravic continues: "With Robert as the face of our next global campaign, we have a unique opportunity to take 1664 into new cultural territory and reach audiences in exciting new ways. This is more than a partnership – it's a statement of intent."

Watch this space – an unexpected twist awaits.

About 1664 Blanc

Blue in bottle and iconic in flavour. 1664 Blanc is a light and refreshing premium beer, with a hint of spice and twist of citrus. Perfect for moments with friends. To find out more please visit @1664ukblanc.

