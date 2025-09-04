15M Users, Trillions in Trading Volume and 8 Years of Commitment from CoinW

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW celebrates its 8th anniversary, marking an eight-year ascent from a focused upstart to a global crypto platform. Today, it serves more than 15 million registered users and facilitates over $5 billion in 24-hour trading volume. This milestone follows a full-stack platform upgrade that unifies centralized and on-chain rails. It reflects CoinW's steady, security-first approach to growth.

At its core, CoinW always strives to be a trusted gateway to the future of finance. In a recent open letter, founder Gary reaffirmed the vision — "Here for Crypto, Here for the Future." Guided by this long-term strategy, the company has expanded from simple spot services into a comprehensive trading ecosystem covering derivatives, on-chain products, and professional tools, all designed to empower users with freedom and trust.

Within this ecosystem, CoinW has built one of the world's leading derivatives exchanges — ranked top four globally by CoinGecko — while continuously enhancing products and trading experiences. This year it launched an industry-first Futures Protection Program , a monthly safeguard helping users navigate volatility with greater confidence, transparency, and control.

Enter its new, full-stack integrated architecture which confidently promises to usher in the "future of trading". The company has made key optimizations to evolve well-past its initial iteration of diversified trading services. These upgrades provide deeper capability integrations, AI strategy execution and multi-chain interoperability. It unifies previously scattered functions and establishes a solid foundation for implementing key features in the next phase.

CoinW integrated trading platform supports smart spot and contract matching worldwide with AI-driven, secure, and efficient centralized trading.

GemW introduces wallet-free, gas-free on-chain access with creator strategies, one-click copy trading, analytics, and institutional-grade protections such as custody and MEV defense.

DeriW delivers zero-gas perpetuals on a dedicated Layer-3 architecture, achieving up to 80,000 transactions per second with CEX-level execution while preserving on-chain transparency.

PropW opens a professional track for qualified traders, offering access to capital and up to 90% profit sharing, honing skills within a structured evaluation framework.

From the start, CoinW tackled early adoption barriers like wallet setup, gas fees, and fragmented tools, especially in Southeast Asia where many new users first encountered crypto. Today, its ecosystem simplifies this learning curve into a seamless experience, making crypto more accessible for beginners and offering growth opportunities for professionals.

Beyond Trading

CoinW couples product execution with cultural reach to build trust at the community level. This year, the exchange became a regional partner of LALIGA with year-round activations across Asia. It also renewed its official Web3 sponsorship of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, extending education and engagement on East Asia's top football stage.

The company was recognized as "Most Trustworthy Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia" at the 7th Hit AI & Blockchain Summit. The award reflects how steadiness and security resonate with mainstream audiences.

"Trot On To Infinity" — 8th Anniversary Theme

CoinW celebrates its eighth year with the theme "Trot On To Infinity," symbolizing its commitment to moving forward with users while exploring crypto's limitless possibilities.

"Eight years is not an end, but a new beginning," said founder Gary in a recent public letter. "'Trot On To Infinity' is more than an anniversary slogan, but a promise to users that no matter how markets shift, we will stride toward a longer future together."

This milestone marks eight years of progress—from improved risk controls and expanded trading products to pioneering user protection and bridging CeFi with DeFi. CoinW's recent full-stack upgrade unifies these advancements into a consolidated resilient architecture built for the next generation of users and institutions.

To mark the occasion, CoinW will connect with its global community through online campaigns and offline meetups, highlighted by a Global 8-City Marathon. More than a celebration, these initiatives embody the "Trot On To Infinity" spirit — advancing with users into the next chapter of crypto.

Looking Ahead

True to the "Trot on to Infinity" spirit, CoinW will keep pushing forward with communities, enhancing products to create more opportunities for everyone. As CoinW celebrates its 8th anniversary, the platform priorities include deepening security, leading in compliance, and scaling a user-centric ecosystem that lets anyone step into crypto — and into the future — with confidence.

