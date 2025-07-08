15below Acquires Airport AI to Build the First Connected Communications Solution for Air Travel

The acquisition strengthens 15below's AI capabilities, extends its reach into the airport market and creates an end-to-end channel for passenger communication.

BRIGHTON, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 15below, the market leader in personalised, automated passenger communications for the global airline industry, has acquired Airport AI, a conversational AI platform built for airports, to create a unified communications solution that spans the air travel journey.

The integration of 15below and Airport AI aims to close the long-standing communication, data and customer service gaps between airports and airlines, and improve the air travel experience for millions of passengers worldwide who rely on accurate, real-time information.

When fully integrated, the combined solution will provide airports with greater visibility of the passengers within their terminals, deliver a better and more responsive service and reduce labour and operational costs through a self-service solution for customer support. Airlines will have more comprehensive, conversational and contextual interactions with passengers, improving service and loyalty. Passengers will gain access to timely, relevant and accurate updates at every stage of their journey, however they prefer to receive them.

From a commercial perspective, the acquisition will accelerate the growth of the Airport AI solution among global airports, with 15below's resources, experience and global footprint aiding its ability to scale beyond its current portfolio of over 80 airports. It also extends the reach of 15below's platform into new use cases, with conversational AI already proven in high-volume airport environments, and accelerates the company's AI roadmap well beyond what competitors currently offer.

"We really admire Airport AI's unique technology and their vision for transforming passenger communications, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering a seamless travel experience," says Nicholas Key, CEO of 15below. "This partnership brings together two market leaders with deep expertise across airline and airport systems and passenger engagement, creating a powerful force for positive change across the travel industry."

Improving Communication Amid Disruption

While airports and airlines operate in close coordination, their systems and messaging rarely do, leading to inconsistent updates, service gaps and passenger frustration due to missed connections or unforeseen changes. At a time when delays, cancellations and other interruptions are frequent occurrences, consistent passenger communication is more critical than it's ever been.

More than 80,000 flights have already been disrupted in 2025 — about 0.46% of the total 17.6 million flights so far this year. With Airports Council International (ACI) projecting 9.9 billion global passengers, the disruption rate suggests that roughly 46 million passengers could face air travel delays or interruptions before the end of the year.

Consistent messaging from airports and airlines — made possible by 15below and Airport AI — eliminates confusion and gives passengers more control, providing a clearer view of their journey as it unfolds, both through proactive communication and access to two-way conversational interactions.

A Proven and Profitable Solution

Airport AI provides an omnichannel AI SaaS solution for the airport industry, enabling a two-way conversation channel between airports and passengers. It is already the leading conversational AI provider for airports, with a profitable business model and positive growth profile. Airport AI currently serves more than 80 airports, predominantly in Europe, with additional market presence in the Middle East, Australia and the U.S. In 2024, Airport AI's average satisfaction score across all airport clients was 4.5 out of 5, and 97% of interactions were fully automated, resulting in significant reductions in operational costs while enhancing the passenger experience.

"Our partnership with 15below marks a major milestone, not just for Airport AI, but for the entire aviation ecosystem," says Pierre Cuquemelle, CEO of Airport AI. "For too long, airports and airlines have operated in silos when it comes to engaging with passengers. By combining our expertise in AI-driven passenger communication with 15below's deep integration across airline systems, we're building the foundation for a future where airports and airlines collaborate seamlessly to deliver smarter services, improve operational efficiency and make travel less stressful for millions of people around the world."

Advancing 15below's Mission and Capabilities

By acquiring Airport AI, 15below moves closer to becoming the complete passenger engagement platform that airlines need — a single, trusted source for consistent customer communication across every channel and touchpoint. With Airport AI's capabilities integrated with 15below's automation and personalisation systems, airlines will benefit from a fast and market-leading suite of best-in-class passenger communications combined with AI functionality.

Once fully integrated, Airport AI's capabilities will significantly expand the reach and relevance of 15below's technology, connecting airlines and airports through real-time, AI-powered communication and delivering clear benefits to operators and passengers alike.

"By combining our strengths, we are in a unique position to drive smarter, more connected journeys for passengers while helping airlines and airports work more efficiently together," added Key. "We know how much potential this has to benefit the whole aviation industry, and we're excited to lead this next chapter of intelligent, personalised travel."

For more information about 15below and its acquisition of Airport AI, or to speak with Nicholas Key, CEO of 15below, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About 15below

15below specialises in personalised passenger communications for the travel industry and more than 70 travel companies around the world use its technology to stay connected to their passengers throughout their journey — from booking, to arrival and beyond. Whether airlines are communicating about a crisis, sending day-to-day operational messages, or promoting a product, the 15below platform helps keep passengers informed and empowered. Visit www.15below.com to learn more.

About Airport AI

Airport AI is the world's leading messaging platform for the airport industry. More than 80 airports around the globe rely on Airport AI to deliver seamless, real-time passenger communication through automation and artificial intelligence. From handling common inquiries to managing disruptions, the platform helps airports enhance the passenger experience while reducing customer service costs. Visit www.airport.ai to learn more.