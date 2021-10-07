150+ Business Leaders Speak Out Against the Death Penalty, Joining Branson Campaign as Abolition Gains Momentum

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 business leaders have declared their support for a global campaign to end capital punishment, ahead of World Day Against the Death Penalty (October 10).

The Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty campaign (declaration and list of signatories below) was launched by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) earlier this year. It decries capital punishment as cruel, ineffective, discriminatory and unacceptably error-prone - and urges governments everywhere to end the practice. Branson writes:

"The growing support for this campaign shows that business leaders increasingly recognize they must be a force for the greater good of society. By speaking out against the death penalty, they take a stand against one of the most egregious injustices of our time. The voice of business will be critical to end the death penalty once and for all."

The death penalty is at a tipping point. President Biden's moratorium on federal executions, as well as successful abolition efforts in Sierra Leone, Malawi, Kazakhstan, and the U.S. state of Virginia, underscore a global trend towards abolition. Support for ending the death penalty has never been higher - and reformers are poised to deliver lasting change. At this critical moment, the support of employers and investors can help drive abolition campaigns over the line.

Never before have leaders from the business community united against capital punishment, and the groundswell of support for the campaign marks an ongoing and fundamental shift in the way many view their roles – and responsibilities – when it comes to social and criminal justice issues. Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever, writes:

"As we emerge from the pandemic, it's more critical than ever that business leaders demonstrate a strong moral compass and show courage in the fight against racism, cruelty and oppression. By speaking out against the death penalty, we wholeheartedly embrace that responsibility."

Since its launch at South by Southwest Festival, the campaign has attracted a diverse group of supporters from a wide range of sectors, countries, and cultures. They share a fundamental commitment to racial equality, public safety, fiscal responsibility, and human rights - all critical issues in the capital punishment debate. As Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz points out:

"Governments should prioritize saving lives, not ending them, and it is mission critical that we embrace our responsibility to end ineffective policies like the death penalty now."

Building on this momentum, the group will deploy business voices at critical tipping points in specific campaigns – bringing powerful new allies to call out executions, support reforms, and inspire action - in close collaboration with movement leaders on the ground. RBIJ CEO Celia Ouellette explained:

"Lawmakers and decision makers should be paying attention - business leaders are wading into the fray and demanding an end to capital punishment. There's a new incentive for ending the death penalty: abolition is good for business."

Note to editors

#BizVsDP

@RBI_Justice

Website: BusinessAgainstDeathPenalty.org

Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty Declaration

We stand united in our belief in a fairer and more equitable world, the rule of law, and universal human rights. As an irreversible and extreme form of punishment, the death penalty is inhumane, and

it is irreconcilable with human dignity. Its worldwide abolition is a moral imperative that all of humanity should support.

We can no longer stay silent on issues of inequality, and no issue is more intricately tied to the racial and socio-economic biases that permeate justice systems than the death penalty. In many countries, ethnic minorities and the poor are still more likely to be prosecuted, sentenced to death, and ultimately executed. The abolition of capital punishment is a critical step in the movement toward racial and social equality.

We are committed to making our communities safer. The death penalty does not make communities safer and it does not address the root causes of crime. Nor does it serve as a deterrent. Statistics show that US states with the death penalty have higher murder rates than those without. This is consistent with international findings showing that countries that have abolished capital punishment experienced a decline in murder rates over time. We can no longer afford to jeopardize the safety of our communities by perpetuating a culture of violence and revenge.

We recognize the danger of executing innocent people. In the US for every eight people executed, one innocent person has been exonerated. By all accounts, the true number of innocent people who continue to languish on death row - or who have been executed - is much higher. Any system with an error rate this high Is broken beyond repair.

We believe, now more than ever, that we must be responsible with public finances. The death penalty is a wasteful and ineffective misallocation of public resources. To maintain the broken system of capital punishment, some governments divert millions of dollars every year from critical public health and safety initiatives, from infrastructure development, and from education - missing crucial opportunities to build social stability and strengthen communities.

But there is progress. More than 170 UN Member States have abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Half of all US states have abolished the death penalty or stopped executions. The tide is turning, and now it is the responsibility of business leaders to speak up and stand together on the right side of history. It is time to end this cruelty once and for all.

Where the death penalty still exists, we urge government leaders to legally commute death sentences, to impose moratoria on executions and to support legislative or ballot initiatives to end capital punishment for good.

We commit to using our voices and our reach as business leaders to support ending the death penalty everywhere, beginning with signing this declaration.

List of Signatories (as of 6pm ET, 10.06.2021)

RICHARD BRANSON

Founder, Virgin Group



ADEEL SAEED

CEO, Adeel Saeed



ALAN JOPE

CEO, Unilever



ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO

Former CEO, Tiffany & Co.



ALEX LOVE

Founder and CEO, Alex Love Consulting, LLC



ALI NIAZ,

Co-Founder, BPureSounds



ALICE DYSON

COO, ONE MEDIA IP LTD



ALLAN W MOSKOWITZ

CEO, Transformative Wealth Management, LLC



ALPA PATEL

Founder and CEO, 9th House



AMANDA PACQUETTE

Director, Business2Technology



AMIT AMIN

Partner, Amit & Naroop



ANDERS HOLCH POVLSEN

CEO, BESTSELLER



ANDRÉ HOFFMAN



ANDREW N. LIVERIS

Former Chairman and CEO, Dow Chemical | Founder, Liveris Academy for Leadership and Innovation



ANNE WOJCICKI

Co-Founder and CEO, 23andMe, Inc.



ARIANNA HUFFINGTON

Founder and CEO, Thrive Global | Co-founder, The Huffington Post

ATITI SOSIMI

CEO, Eyato London



BEN COHEN

Co-founder, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream



BERT JACOBS

CEO, LIFE IS GOOD



BRAD S. KARP

Chairman, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison



BRITTANY DAMICO

Senior Business Development Manager, Change Finance



CASEY J. MULLIGAN

Owner, Mulligan & Mulligan PLLC



CATHERINE KIMMEL

Co-CEO, The Artemis Agency



CHRIS DAW QC

Lawyer, Broadcaster and Author of Justice on Trial



CHRISTINA BROOKS

Founder and CEO, Ruebik



CHRISTOPHER COX

Associate Director, Seventh Generation Interfaith Coalition for Responsible Investment



CHRIS DUTTON

Founder, The CEO Magazine



DAN MEYER

President and CEO, Nehemiah Manufacturing



DANIEL DART

CEO, Dart Capital & Co.



DAVID BRONNER

CEO, Dr.Bronner's



DAVID W. CRANE

CEO, Climate Real Impact Solutions | Former CEO and President, NRG



DAVID PACQUETTE

David Pacquette, CEO, Business2Technology



DAVE PHILLIPS



DORRIT LOWSEN

President and COO, Change Finance



Dr. MO IBRAHIM

Founder, Mobile Systems International | Founder, Celtel | Founding Chairman, Satya Capital Limited | Founder and Chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation



DR. PHILIP TEE

Founder and CEO, Moogsoft Inc



ED FLETCHER

Co-Managing Director, Shape History



ELISSA SHUCK

President and CEO, ES-STRATEGIC, LLC



ELIZABETH CHAMBERS

Operating Partner, Searchlight Capital



ELLIE KANNER

CEO, Forever Sunny Productions | Just To Be Clear Productions | The Game Plan Game LLC



EVE WILDRICK

Founder and President, Executive Interiors Inc.



FELIX PFREUNDTNER

Owner, Xilev UG



FLOYD ALBEE

CEO, Prevalent Projects



FRANCOIS-HENRI PINAULT



GARETH PARKER

CEO, Raphael Rowe Foundation



GEORGE TURNER.

Co-Founder and CEO, Carneys Community



GINA LYNELL SMITH

Founder, BizDesign.digital



GORI YAHAYA

Founder and CEO, UpSkill Digital



GUILHERME LEAL

Co-founder and Co-chair Natura & Co | Co-founder Instituto Ethos



HELENE GAYLE, MD, MPH

President and CEO, The Chicago Community Trust | Former President & CEO CARE USA



HUBERT JOLY

Former Chairman and CEO, Best Buy | Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School



HUGH LENON

Private Equity and Prison Charity Chairman



IQRA SHAIKH

Founder and CEO, Tutoring in Teams



ISABELLE KOCHER



JACK D'AURORA

Partner, The Behal Law Group LLC



JAMES FELLOWES

Founder, The Bridge of Hope (Inclusive Talent Portal)



JARED SMITH

Co-founder, Qualtrics



JASON FLOM

CEO, Lava Media



JATIN MAHINDRA

Founder, Jatin Mahindra



JAUME MIQUEL NAUDI

Chairman and CEO, Tendam Global Fashion Retail



JAVIER GARCIA SAZ

CEO and Founder, AnunciaWebs



JEAN OELWANG

President and Founding CEO Virgin Unite | Former Co-CEO Virgin Mobile Australia



JEFFREY SCALES

Managing Principal, JSA Sustainable Wealth Management



JERRY GREENFIELD

Co-founder, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream



JOANNA REES

Managing Partner, West Ventures



JOHN C. HARRINGTON

President and CEO, Harrington Investments, Inc.



JOHN KAY

CEO, Realize Strategies



JOHN O'FARRELL



JOHN REPLOGLE

Founding Partner, One Better Ventures | Former CEO, Seventh Generation Inc



JOHN ROST

Founder and CEO, Ace Oasis Ltd



JOHN RUSH

Founder and CEO, CleanTurn | 180 Demo | Third Way Café



JOHNNY WEBB

CEO, HiddenLight Productions



JON WRIGHT

Co-Founder, Innocent Drinks



JONATHAN OUELLETTE

Co-Founder and Creative Director, KILL 2 BIRDS



JOE DELOSS

Founder, Hot Chicken Takeover



JOSH ZINNER

CEO, Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility



JULIA ALBEE

CFO, Prevalent Projects



JULIO SALINAS LOMBARD

Founder and CEO, Salinas Consultores



KATIE DAVIES

US Editor, The Independent



KETZ HARIA

Ketz Haria, Director, Dey, King, Haria



KRISTINA TOUZENIS

Managing Partner, BST Impact



KRIZ TAN

Co-Owner and Director, Alphavertex Communications Pte Ltd



KYLER CARTER

Professor of Development Disabilities



L. WILLIAMSON

COO, CAA Family Office



LAUREN McCANN

Founder and CEO, Calliope Advisors



LOGAN MARTIN

President, Skyline Strategies, LLC



LUCKY XAZI

Founder, Smart LUX Marketing



MAC BARTINE

CEO, SmartRIA



MAMIE KANFER STEWART

Founder, Meeteor



MARC BENIOFF

Chairman and CEO, Salesforce



MARCUS BULLOCK

CEO, Flikshop



MARISA TENDERO

Non-Executive Chairwoman, NOABRANDS



MARK HAMADE

Co-Founder, CanEth



MARTHA LANE FOX

Chair, WeTransfer | Director, Twitter | Director, Chanel | Chancellor, Open University



MARY-CLAIRE MULLIGAN

Partner and Director, Trial Litigation



MATTHEW STEPKA

Managing Partner, Machina Ventures



MATS GRANRYD



MELISSA FRIESENBOURG

Owner, Balanced Spirit Pilates



MERCK MERCURIADIS

Founder and CEO, Hipgnosis Songs Fund



MICHAEL CONN

Founder, Bigger Than Us



MICHAEL KRAMER

Managing Partner, Natural Investments



MICHELLE CIROCCO

Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director, Televerde | Televerde Foundation



MIKE NOVOGRATZ

Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital



MILES DALLY

CEO, RCL FOODS



MO CHOUMIL

CEO, Safi Virtual



MORDECHAI GABAI

Head of Studio, Schizotypy Game Development Ltd



NICK McKEOWN

NICOLAS DEBRAY

President, Americas, The Body Shop

NICOLAS GIROTTO



NICOLAS PATRICK

Global Head of Responsible Business, DLA Piper



OSCAR WESTRA VAN HOLTHE

Founder, Teamcoach Zuidas



PAUL GRAHAM

Founder, Y Combinator



PAUL J. FRIBOURG

PAUL POLMAN

Co-founder and Chair, IMAGINE | Former CEO, Unilever

PEDRO HERNANDES

Founder, HBFS



PEDRO PARENTE

Chairman and Former CEO, BRF | Founding Partner, EB Capital | Former CEO, Petrobras



PIERRE DUBUC

Co-Founder and CEO, OpenClassrooms



RAPHAEL ROWE

Founder, Raphael Rowe Foundation



RICCARDO BELLINI

President and CEO, Chloe



RIZVAN RAJA

Founder and CEO, Rizuma Ltd



ROBERT F. SMITH

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners



RON CONWAY

Founder, SV Angel



RYAN BALL

Ryan Ball, Director, Ryan Ball Photography



SALLY JEWELL,

Former CEO, REI



SANDRO SALSANO

Chairman, Salsano Family Office | President, Salsano Group



SANJAY AGGARWAL

Founder and CEO, IPS



SATISH AGGARWAL

Founder, S&J Leisure Group



SARA PRICE

Founder, Actually



SARAH ADOLPHSON

Co-CEO, The Artemis Agency



SARAH BEST

CEO, Sarah Best Strategy



SARAI JACOB-WHELAN



SCOTT BUDNICK

CEO, One Community | Founder, The Anti-Recidivism Coalition





SHENALY AMIN

Director, Iconik Ltd



SHERYL SANDBERG

COO, Facebook | Founder, LeanIn.org



SITAL PUNJA

Founder, Threads-London



SONIA KOWAL

President, Zevin Asset Management



STEFANIE REINHOLD

Founder, HorseHaus LLC



STEPHANIE MELODIA

CEO, Bloom Consulting Ltd



STEPHEN LUCKMAN

Partner, Sheridans



STEVE BENNETT

Co-Founder, Health Results



STRIVE MASIYIWA

Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group



SUSAN OZAWA PEREZ

Senior Portfolio Manager, Impact Investors



SUSAN WHITMORE

Founder and CEO, Grief Haven



SVEIN TORE HOLSETHER

President and CEO, Yara International



SYLVIA COLEMAN

Co-Founder and Principal, BPureSounds



TERESA HENNING

Director, Moneymasternow



TOM LYTTON-DICKIE

Founder and CEO, Meaningful Business



TONY FERNANDES

Group Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Group | Chairman and Founder, Tune Group



VANESSA BAKEWELL

Global Client Partner, Facebook



WERNER BAUMANN

CEO, Bayer



WOUTER MURRAT

Founder, Owner & CEO, MEPILAN VOF



YINKA SONUBI

CEO, TJR&M



