15% CAGR To Take Vitamin Water Market Revenue to $ 2208.22 Million by 2028 | Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Vitamin Water Market was worth USD 830.15 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2208.22 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Vitamin water is referred to as a type of beverage which is enriched with water-soluble vitamins including Vitamin B and Vitamin C coupled with other essential nutrients. It is further integrated with certain herbal extracts along with flavoured additives. It is fat free in nature since its basic ingredients do not contain calories. The regulated consumption of vitamin water aids in weight loss, enhances body immunity, reduces signs of aging while offering other health benefits.

Global Vitamin Water Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The growing health cognizance of the masses, growing prevalence of lifestyle-based ailments, along with the changing lifestyle trends of the masses are adding momentum to the progression of this business vertical.

Also, increase in the geriatric population base, rising disposable income levels of individuals, and growing consumer inclination towards nutrient-rich benefits are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Moreover, rising product demand in the sports and fitness industry along with hectic lifestyle of the masses are augmenting the outlook of this industry sphere.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization, growing R&D activities, along with the influx of advanced technologies in the food & beverage processing vertical are positively swaying the dynamics of the Global Vitamin Water Market.

On the contrary, experts suggest that excessive consumption of vitamin water leads to the occurrence of various chronic diseases. This in turn is hindering the remuneration scope of this business vertical.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of Global Vitamin Water Market are Danone S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Essentia Water LLC (Nestlé USA), Frucor Suntory (Suntory Holdings Limited), Karma Culture LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Vitamin Well, VOSS of Norway AS, Talking Rain Company Beverage, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

These players are striving hard to enhance their overall market position. They are participating in the formulation of various growth inducing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches, among others to witness robust financial gains and emerge as global leaders.

Segmental Outlook

By Type

Flavored

Non-Flavored

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Convenient Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Packaging

PET

Glass

Aluminum

By Calories Per Serving

Up to 40 Calories

40 to 100 Calories

100 to 200 Calories

200 to 300 Calories

Above 300 Calories

By Category Free

Fat Free (<0.5g)

Low Fat (<3g)

Free of Saturated Fat (<0.5g)

Free of Trans Fat (<0g)

(<0g) Cholesterol Free (<2mg)

Sodium Free (<5mg)

Low Sodium (<140mg)

Carbohydrate Free (<0.5g)

Sugar Free (<0.5g)

Dietary Fiber (<10g)

Others

By Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

E-Commerce



Company Owned Websites

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hyper markets



Convenient Stores



Others

Region-Wise Insights

Which is the leading region in the Global Vitamin Water Market?

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the industry in terms of revenue share. This is attributable to the growing health awareness of the masses, rise in the number of fitness enthusiasts, increasing R&D investments in the field, presence of potential players, and surging per capita income levels of the masses.

How is North America faring in the industry? North America is reckoned to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe owing to the elevating demand for nutrient-rich beverages, rise in the geriatric population base, growing prevalence of lifestyle-based ailments, along with the hectic lifestyle of the masses.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing packaging segment in this business vertical? The PET segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this market. This is ascribed to the strong, energy efficient, lightweight, and non-reactive nature of PET packaging materials.

Which is the dominant variant segment in this market? The flavored segment presently dominates the industry in terms of volume share since flavoured vitamin water have enhanced taste.

Which category free segment is expected to amass notable gains over 2022-2028? The fat free segment is reckoned to generate significant returns over the stipulated timeline owing to the growing health and fitness consciousness of the masses.

Which is the leading sales channel segment in the market? The online sales channel segment is presently leading the industry in terms of market share attributable to the widespread internet proliferation, doorstep delivery options offered by e-commerce channels, and growing adoption of smart devices.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The industry sphere is witnessing robust traction over the forecast duration owing to the emergence of various growth propellants across the globe.

There has been a rising pervasiveness of lifestyle-based diseases like obesity across the globe. This is credited to the hectic lifestyle of the masses which does not allow them to devote much time into their physical well-being. People have started consuming ready to eat and processed food on a daily basis as they are unable to prepared home-cooked health meals due to professional commitments. This has made them highly vulnerable to a wide array of chronic and lifestyle-based diseases. Therefore, they are on a look out for alternative options to maintain their daily nutrient count. This has increased the popularity of nutrient-rich beverages like vitamin water. These factors are stimulating the dynamics of this business vertical.

Sports and fitness enthusiasts are one of the prime consumers of vitamin water. It is evident that one requires high endurance level and strength to carry out strenuous fitness and sports-based activities. Due to various factors, these people might not obtain every nutrient required by their body in their daily meal. This shifts their inclination towards health supplements and other related products. The regulated consumption of vitamin water not only prevents dehydration but also powers these individuals with vital nutrients. This in turn enhances their strength and endurance levels while helping them to stay fit.

On Special Requirement Vitamin Water Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

Flow Beverage Corp. Launches Vitamin-Infused Water in Three Delicious Flavors

On July 8th, 2022; Flow Beverage Corp. revealed the formal debut of 3 original organic flavors in its Flow Vitamin-Infused Water sequence: Citrus, Cherry, and Elderberry. Flow Vitamin-Infused Water is already now offered to consumers directly in the United States at flowhydration.com, including early access accessible to existing Flow customers.

Vitaday offers Latte flavored vitamin water with vitamin B and natural caffeine

On November 5th, 2022; Thailand's General Beverage has expanded its Vitaday Cafe Series including the introduction of Vitaday Cafe Series Latte Flavored Vitamin Water. Vitamin B complex meets the appropriate Thai RDIs: Vitamin B9 - 150% RDI, Vitamin B12 - 200% RDI, Vitamin B3, B5, and B7 - 110% RDI, as well as Vitamin B1 and B6 - 100% RDI. The vitamin B combination relieves exhaustion and enhances nervous systems and brain performance, making people feel lighter and more active.

'Mansome Vitamin Water' launches two new formulas to meet the demands of health-conscious working men

On November 16th, 2022; TCP Group introduced two novel Mansome Vitamin Water formulas, "Mansome Vitamin Water with Ginkgo, Green Tea, and Ginseng" as well as "Mansome Vitamin Water with L-Glutathione and Sea Buckthorn," both of which offer healthy, vitamin water with zero sweeteners and zero kcal - a regular daily beverage that fulfills the requirements of a brand-new era of working individual that aim to remain fit and healthy.

