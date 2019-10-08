14th LPG Trade Summit brings LPG Producers, Buyers, Traders, Shipping Companies to Athens

SHV Gas Supply & Risk Management SAS joins the summit with a key session on 'European LPG - A Run through the Market' highlighting its opportunities, threats and price trends while Antero Resources presents the 'North American LPG Outlook' with updates on its growth forecast focusing on key areas - Permian & Marcellus. The session also highlights USA's infrastructure additions and terminal capacity expansions. In addition, FACTS Global Energy provides key insights on the LATAM LPG market answering a vital question - A Sink for US LPG Exports or the Beginning of a Turnaround Story? The session analyses Mexico's dependency on US vis-à-vis AMLOs grand refinery plans.

LPG producers sharing latest trade dynamic updates are Indian Oil Corp (IOC) with a presentation on 'India: Consolidation of LPG market' while Bashundhara LP Gas shares details of 'Bangladesh LPG Market: Exciting Journey to Alternative Energy'.

China's LPG market will be showcased in two sessions - 'Balancing Demand & Imports Requirements of LPG in China' presented by Wanhua Chemical Group and 'Ethane & Propane Chemical Development Opportunities in China' by Sinochem International Corporation.

Corporate Sponsors joining this summit (organized by Centre for Management Technology) are EVAS and Dorian LPG. The latter is slated to deliver a session on the 'Macro Environment Outlook of VLGC Market' particularly the impact from IMO 2020 and trade conflicts while topic on 'LPG Shipping & Freight Market Development' is presented by ViaMar.

