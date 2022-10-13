13th Golden Comic Awards Winners Now Out

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Golden Comic Awards Ceremony, organized by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, announced its winners recently and gave out 6 awards. Premier Su Tseng-chang attended the awards ceremony and presented the Special Contribution Award to Rex How, the chairman of Locus Publishing. The biggest award of the evening – the GCA Grand Prize – went to The Witch and The Bull by Moonsia, who also received a NT$500,000 cash prize. The Ministry of Culture shared that, to highlight the honor of the Special Contribution Award and reward nominees, the Special Contribution Award recipient and nominees will be sharing a prize pool of NT$2.75 million in this year's GCA.

The 13th Golden Comic Awards Ceremony/photo credit:TTV

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te expressed that Taiwanese comics are filled with imagination and great IPs that can be adapted into film, television, or other cultural creative media. Minister Lee shared the example of last year's GCA Grand Prize recipient – Crouching Lion in a Bookstore. The author, Xiaodao, will be exhibiting her works at the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France and publishing Crouching Lion in a Bookstore in French. Her success is a testimony to GCA being a great platform that provides winners the opportunity to be seen by Taiwan and to sell copyright licenses to other countries.

Rex How, the recipient of the Special Contribution Award, founded the Sunday Comics Weekly and High Comics Monthly, giving experienced and emerging comic artists from Taiwan a stage to showcase their comics. In 1966, How founded Locus Publishing, actively bringing in Western comics and promoting Taiwanese comics on the world stage. In his speech, How thanked comic artists, publishers, and creators that have helped him and paved the way alongside him. How shared that at the heart of comics is the heart of a child and he hopes that everyone can continue to stay true to their dreams as they charge fearlessly onward on the road of comic creation.

The jury stated that The Witch and The Bull, the comic that took home the GCA Grand Prize, has strong dramatic tension. Moonsia not only has a good grasp of the work's development framework but also leveraged the unique characteristics of digital media. As a result, she was unanimously praised by the jury. Comics that won Comic of the Year include Bride, Weddings & Li, The Free China Junk, Monster Cat, Priceless: A Taiwanese Painter in Paris Vol.1, and Formosa X. The Comic of the Year winners tell stories of culture, history, dreams, and fantasies as they represent the diversity and freedom of Taiwanese comics. Best New Talent winner – Aniyong – broke free from existing narrative norms, creating big personalities, new storylines, and exquisite breaks that left readers wanting more. The Duckbill Files, the winner of the Best Cross-media Applications, converts the complex subject of biology into comics and audiobooks for its young readers. Best Editor – Szu-mi Huang – has remained dedicated to indie publishing and the transition from strip comics to traditional comics as a way to leverage the diverse values of original Taiwanese comics.

Highlights of the Golden Comic Award Ceremony will be aired on TTV at 10:00 P.M. on October 21st and uploaded to the GCA YouTube channel so that comics fans around the world can celebrate the GCA together and continue to support comic artists and industry professionals in Taiwan's comic scene. For more information about the GCA and related events, please visit the official website: http://gca.moc.gov.tw.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920257/The_13th_Golden_Comic_Awards_Ceremony_photo_credit_TTV.jpg

SOURCE Ministry of Culture of Taiwan