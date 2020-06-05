12x Grammy Award Nominee, Lil Eddie, Releases Timely New Single, 'Still'

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish-Harlem born singer/songwriter and producer, Lil Eddie, is excited to announce his new single, "Still", out now.

The digital release, available on all major streaming platforms, will also feature a touching and poignant music video that highlights the message that no matter how difficult a position the world finds itself in, love and positivity will prevail.

Lil Eddie says, "In such a historic and devastating time, I wanted to remind people that in a time of stillness we must remember what matters most. People! We all need each other and together we can overcome anything!"

"Still" is a powerful combination of stripped-down piano and the raw, emotional vocals of Lil Eddie. "I wanted to sing a story about the things in life that make you still. The beauty of love, and when all else fails, love prevails," he says.

With 11 Grammy nominations and one Grammy win, Lil Eddie is no stranger to the music industry. His hit single "Statue" has amassed over 85 million streams worldwide.

Alongside working with some of music's biggest stars including JLo, Jessie J, Keith Richards, P Diddy and Jason Derulo, Lil Eddie has also become Simon Cowell's right-hand man and guest judge music expert on the UK's "X-Factor: The Band", having previously helped form hit girl group Fifth Harmony and Latin boy band CNCO.

Lil Eddie says, "It's an honor to be able to work with Simon and Syco music. I always learn so much from him and to be able to see contestants' dreams come true is amazing. I feel so privileged in being a fingerprint on other stars' careers."

All of that guidance and support from Cowell will be put to good use as Lil Eddie plans to release a number of new tracks later this year. He said, "I've got so much new music to come, I can't wait for it to be released!"

'Still' is out now across all major streaming platforms.

Spotify - Apple Music - Deezer - Tidal

PR contact - email: ben@music-by-nature.com | office: +1 (480) 745-2099

Related Files

Lil Eddie - One-sheet (4).pdf

Lil Eddie - Still _ MASTER MP3 (3).mp3

Related Images

lil-eddie-still-single-artwork.png

Lil Eddie - Still - Single Artwork

Single artwork for new Lil Eddie release, "Still", out now.

Related Links

Lil Eddie Website

Music By Nature - PR Website

SOURCE Lil Eddie