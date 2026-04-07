12th ICIS World Polyolefins Conference to Define Europe's Path Forward Amid Global Market Volatility

The conference will examine overcapacity pressures, circularity implementation and geopolitical disruptions shaping the future competitiveness of Europe's polyolefins sector.

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th ICIS World Polyolefins Conference will bring together senior decision-makers, industry strategists and innovators from across the global polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) value chains for two days of high-level discussion, insight and networking from 21 - 22 April 2026 at the Thon Hotel Brussels City Centre in Brussels, Belgium.

Featuring leading industry players including LyondellBasell (LYB), TotalEnergies, Borealis and Dow, the conference will offer valuable, real-world insight into the challenges and opportunities shaping the sector, reinforcing its role as a key forum for strategic dialogue across the global polyolefins value chain.

Now in its twelfth year, the conference returns to Europe as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add fresh volatility to global polyolefins markets. Alongside structural overcapacity and regulatory transformation, escalating geopolitical tensions are adding new layers of volatility to global polyolefins supply chains.

Recent developments in the Middle East have intensified pressure on polyolefin markets, driving sharp price increases and tightening logistics flows. Disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy and petrochemical trade, have heightened feedstock uncertainty and complicated trade routes, with knock-on implications for European producers already grappling with high energy costs and declining regional demand.

Against this backdrop, the conference will explore the market forces, policy developments and technological advances shaping the future of polyolefins, while also examining forward-looking scenarios on how ongoing geopolitical tensions could reshape project timelines, trade flows and operating rates across key regions.

Discussions will address global supply-demand dynamics and define what success looks like for Europe's polyolefins industry in an increasingly competitive and uncertain environment.

Key themes include:

Polyolefins markets under pressure

The global PE and PP markets continue to face sustained overcapacity and softer demand, fundamentally altering trade flows. Delegates will explore how producers are navigating margin pressures, feedstock volatility, and tightening logistics while maintaining short-term resilience are critical priorities.

The global PE and PP markets continue to face sustained overcapacity and softer demand, fundamentally altering trade flows. Delegates will explore how producers are navigating margin pressures, feedstock volatility, and tightening logistics while maintaining short-term resilience are critical priorities. Europe's competitiveness in a shifting global landscape

Higher energy costs, regulatory transformation and intensifying international competition are challenging Europe's production base. Sessions will explore how producers can move beyond "survival mode" by rethinking operating models, improving energy integration, diversifying feedstocks and focusing on higher-value applications.

Higher energy costs, regulatory transformation and intensifying international competition are challenging Europe's production base. Sessions will explore how producers can move beyond "survival mode" by rethinking operating models, improving energy integration, diversifying feedstocks and focusing on higher-value applications. Asia reshaping global polyolefins trade

Major capacity expansions in China are set to shift global supply dynamics, with the country poised to become a net exporter of polypropylene. Delegates will examine how this growing oversupply and increased competition will force traditional exporters to rethink their strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

Major capacity expansions in China are set to shift global supply dynamics, with the country poised to become a net exporter of polypropylene. Delegates will examine how this growing oversupply and increased competition will force traditional exporters to rethink their strategies in a rapidly evolving market. Making circularity commercial

As European sustainability targets move from ambition to implementation, the industry is focusing on scalable solutions. Regulatory requirements across the polyolefins sector are accelerating mechanical and chemical recycling initiatives while driving clearer feedstock strategies to support circular value chains.

As European sustainability targets move from ambition to implementation, the industry is focusing on scalable solutions. Regulatory requirements across the polyolefins sector are accelerating mechanical and chemical recycling initiatives while driving clearer feedstock strategies to support circular value chains. Meeting the next wave of end-user demands

End-use markets are evolving rapidly, reshaping performance expectations and quality requirements. Through specialist roundtables, participants will gain insight into how packaging, automotive, healthcare and electronics sectors are influencing material innovation and value creation across the polyolefins value chain.

A programme highlight will be the participation of Dorothee Arns, Director General of Fecc, as a featured panellist in the Industry Leaders Panel, "The future of polyolefins - defining success for Europe's polyolefins industry," taking place on 21 April. Arns will join fellow senior industry representatives to explore the strategic direction, competitiveness and long-term outlook of Europe's polyolefins sector.

The opening keynote will also provide a candid assessment of the future of polyolefin manufacturing in Europe, addressing how producers can remain competitive in a world of fragmented supply chains, rising energy costs and intensifying global competition.

"Polyolefins markets are at a pivotal moment," said Lorenzo Meazza, PhD, Senior Analyst, ICIS. "With structural overcapacity, regulatory transformation and supply chain disruptions reshaping global trade flows, industry leaders must balance short-term resilience with long-term strategic repositioning. This year's conference will provide the insight and dialogue needed to define Europe's competitive future in a rapidly changing global context."

Tailored sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering organisations a high-impact platform to showcase innovations, strengthen brand visibility and connect directly with senior decision-makers across the polyolefins value chain.

For further information and registration details, please visit: https://events.icis.com/website/9502/home-26

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE10 company.

About RELX

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