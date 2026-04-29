10th Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award opens nominations

Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and supported by Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has opened nominations for the 10th Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation. The award also receives the support and attention of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

A snapshot from the press conference held at the headquarters of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, announcing the opening of nominations for the 10th Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

The organising committee revealed the details of the new edition — the first of its kind in the region — during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi. The conference was attended by His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Her Excellency Dr Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajeri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy; and Hamda Al Mansouri, Chairwoman of the Judging Committee, along with several sports leaders and media representatives.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 11 November 2026, while the nomination period will remain open until 30 September 2026.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award aims to empower women in the sports sector and highlight their achievements throughout the year. It also seeks to enhance competitiveness and excellence in women's sports while creating a supportive and motivating environment that enables female athletes to elevate their performance and achieve further success at the local, Arab, and international levels.

The award carries a total prize value of AED 2.1 million distributed across eight individual and team categories. The individual categories include: Best Arab Sportswoman (AED 1 million); Best Emirati Sportswoman (AED 200,000); Best Paralympic Sportswoman (AED 200,000); Best Young Sportswoman (AED 100,000); Best Coach (AED 100,000); Best Female Sports Media influencer (AED 100,000) and Best Sports Family (AED 100,000). The team category includes Best Team, with a prize of AED 300,000.

A special award for Arab Sports Personality of the Year will also be presented and selected by the judging committee, in recognition of an Arab figure who has made an effective contribution to supporting and developing women's sports.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani emphasised that the award represents an extension of the vision of empowering women and highlighting their achievements across various sectors, particularly in sports. He noted that this vision receives generous patronage and support from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak 'Mother of the Nation', as well as close follow-up from Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has contributed to the development and prosperity of women's sports in the UAE and the Arab world.

His Excellency said: "We have been keen to introduce several necessary adjustments in the upcoming edition, including — but not limited to — increasing the value of the Best Arab Sportswoman award to AED 1 million, compared to AED 600,000 in the previous edition. We have also amended the title of the Sports Mother Award to become the Best Sports Family Award, in line with the UAE Year of the Family initiative, which highlights the importance of the family in supporting societal stability and strengthening its role in raising future generations and building a more cohesive future."

His Excellency added: "The award has witnessed remarkable development in previous editions, both in terms of the increase in the total prize value and the growth in the number of submitted applications. The number of applications received in 2025 reached 325, The number of Emirati participants also increased to 93 participants in 2025, Meanwhile, the number of nominations for the Best Arab Sportswoman category reached 79 applications in 2025. Most submissions came from the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, and Tunisia, reflecting the award's growing stature and influence at the Arab level."

Her Excellency Dr Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajeri said: "The award aims to support and empower women in the sports field, highlight the achievements of female athletes and women professionals, and encourage excellence and competitiveness in women's sports. The award also contributes to showcasing inspiring role models and strengthening the presence of women's sports in the UAE and the Arab world, in line with the country's vision for empowering women and developing the sports sector."

Hamda Al Mansouri emphasised the pioneering role played by the award in supporting and empowering female athletes and highlighting their inspiring success stories. She noted that the judging committee consists of five members from among distinguished experts and professionals in the fields of sports, media, and management. She also explained that the committee members combine academic backgrounds with practical experience, ensuring a professional and transparent evaluation process based on precise criteria that reflect the award's status and prestigious reputation.

Al Mansouri stressed the importance of fulfilling all nomination requirements for the award, including obtaining the necessary official approvals, affirming that compliance with these procedures contributes to enhancing the integrity of the evaluation process and ensuring equal opportunities for all nominees.

At the conclusion of the press conference, the Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award honoured its sponsors: The Presidential Court, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Dolphin Energy, Abu Dhabi Media Network, and Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, in appreciation of their role and ongoing support in promoting women's sports and empowering women in society.

To submit a nomination for the award, visit: www.fbmwomensportsaward.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968386/FBMA_ADSC_Photo.jpg