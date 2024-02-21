10T Tech Introduces My10T Smart Orchestration: Revolutionizing eSIM Management to elevate the digital subscriber experience for Mobile Carriers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech, a pioneering provider of consumer eSIM and eSIM orchestration platforms, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, My10T Smart Orchestration.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, mobile carriers face a myriad of challenges in harnessing the full potential of eSIM technology. With eSIM poised to become ubiquitous in mature markets in the coming years, mobile carriers must adapt or fall behind the competition in their digital transformation.

Many carriers still struggle with feature differentiation and cumbersome onboarding processes, relying on outdated methods such as paper QR codes and expensive bespoke CRM solutions.

The emergence of new IoT eSIM standards also presents a pivotal opportunity for cellular IoT to realize its full potential, supported by 5G, cloud computing, security enhancements and low power consumption devices.

My10T Smart Orchestration offers the complete solution.

Full interoperability to complement and enhance your existing eSIM infrastructure

My10T Smart Orchestration offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline and centralise eSIM management in a single control panel.

My10T Smart Orchestration is RSP agnostic, connecting to any GSMA-certified eSIM platform to enable an upgrade of eSIM management, digital subscriber journeys and customer support without replacing existing RSP infrastructure.

My10T Smart Orchestration also connects via standardized telecom APIs to CRM, BSS and VAS platforms to create a fully integrated, next generation eSIM management ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to unveil My10T Smart Orchestration, a game-changer in eSIM management for mobile carriers," said Fredric Liljestroem, CEO of 10T Tech. "With its innovative features and capabilities, My10T Smart Orchestration empowers mobile carriers to navigate the complexities of eSIM technology with ease, driving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience."

About 10T Tech:

10T Tech is a global leader of consumer eSIM and eSIM orchestration platforms, dedicated to empowering mobile carriers and enterprises to unlock the full potential of eSIM technology. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, 10T Tech is reshaping the future of connectivity and IoT device management. Since 2017 10T Tech has delivered eSIM solutions to over 70 mobile carriers globally and continues to be a leading innovator in eSIM ecosystem solutions.