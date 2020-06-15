10T Tech and SKYtel Group Launch eSIM Service in Mongolia

MOSCOW, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM solutions company based in Hong Kong, and SKYtel, a mobile network operator, are proud to announce the launch of Mongolia's first digital eSIM activation service, using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced service allows Mongolian subscribers with the latest Apple iPhones and iPads, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 2 and 3 devices to sign-up to SKYtel's Mobile Plans by purchasing a QR code from online channels, providing a fully digital sign-up experience. The mobile subscribers use the electronic QR code to initiate the download of an eSIM Profile to their mobile device.

Website https://www.skytel.mn/p/esim

SKYtel branches

eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, enable devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing. They also facilitate running multiple phone numbers, such as a work and a personal line, on a single device simultaneously.

Commenting during the launch, SKYtel's Chief Commercial Officer, Amarchingun Gantumur, said, "We firmly believe eSIM is a gamechanger for consumer devices, allowing our existing and prospective subscribers to download SKYtel eSIM profiles and have an additional mobile number for data or for other purposes, and be ready with our roaming service on arrival at their destination. eSIM is also a very helpful technology solution to assist with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic."

About SKYtel Group:

Founded in 1999, SKYtel Group is one of the leading ICT company in Mongolia, providing mobile and fixed services. Implementing up to date technologies, their professional team strives to provide their customers the highest quality of the widest range of digital services. Recently SKYtel Group launched its OTT platform, reflecting the trends in the digital content industry that will be integral to success in the coming year.

About 10T Tech

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee solution for Consumer eSIM and is aimed at Global Challenger and MVNO carriers. 10T recently launched the worlds first Apple and Android Compatible Device Entitlement Solution specifically aimed at Global Challenger Carriers.

