WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Aug. 22, 2025 101 RTP is a one-of-a-kind online casino review platform, combining AI-powered research with listings of the highest RTP casinos. Active in New Zealand, it features 515 verified casino brands and over 2,000 slots.

101RTP.nz, recognised as the most technologically advanced online casino review site and a leading casino review platform, has sparked a new revolution in the industry. The project is now officially launched in the New Zealand market, featuring over 500 licensed and verified casino brands, along with in-depth reviews of popular slots. It's the world's first casino review site to track changes on official casino websites in real time, instantly updating the information players see.

What Makes 101RTP the Leader in Casino Reviews?

101RTP has a new AI technology that updates key player information daily, including:

Online casino bonuses and their terms, including the best slots and stakes for wagering

Licensing and regulatory information — ensuring operators meet integrity standards;

High RTP slots: analysis, statistics, and strategies to maximise winnings;

Verified deposit and withdrawal methods at casinos.

Previously, the startup introduced unique tools to improve player value: a bonus calculator and a spin simulator. With AI integration, these tools are now even more valuable, helping players choose casinos with the best terms and most efficient bonus wagering.

101RTP.nz leverages real-time AI data updates to give players the most accurate online casino information — a critical advancement given that annual casino gambling expenditure in New Zealand reached hundreds of millions of NZD, according to official figures from the Department of Internal Affairs report.

"Players often come across outdated information in casino reviews. Our AI platform solves this by making updates instant and as accurate as possible," — Madelyn Harrop, Chief Editor of 101RTP.

How It Works

The built-in AI automatically scans official casino websites, detects changes, and syncs them with the 101RTP database. After both automated and manual verification, the information is updated in each casino's profile. This eliminates outdated data and ensures that players get real, verified, and up-to-date casino reviews.

Key Advantages of 101RTP.nz

A complete catalogue of top online casinos with independent reviews;



Convenient sorting options: Best RTP, Highrollers, Crypto, New Casinos, Oldest Casinos;