100MW/331MWh Bramley Energy Storage Project in the UK Now Operational, Thanks to BW ESS and Sungrow

BW ESS and Sungrow celebrate the successful commercial operation of the 100MW/331MWh Bramley battery energy storage system (BESS), a milestone in strengthening UK energy security.

Featuring Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, the project benefits from cutting-edge grid-forming technology, enhanced safety features, and optimized cost efficiency, ensuring long-term performance.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BW ESS and Sungrow are pleased to announce the commercial operation of the 100MW/331MWh Bramley battery energy storage system (BESS). The commercial operation ceremony that took place on site on Monday, February 17th, marked this significant milestone for the project.

Installed with Sungrow's cutting-edge BESS 3-hour PowerTitan 2.0, the Bramley project will play a vital role in bolstering UK energy security and fortifying the resilience of the electricity system. The project is connected to the UK grid 132kV electric circuit by the loop-in and loop-out Extra High Voltage (EHV) solution, optimising line protection and power generation protection schemes. The grid-forming technologies of PowerTitan 2.0 help tackle the power grid challenges of decreasing inertia and damping due to the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources.

In addition, the PowerTitan 2.0's pioneering technology significantly reduces both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) costs. The all-in-one AC-DC block design of PowerTitan 2.0, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration, significantly reducing installation time. With PowerTitan 2.0, the project complies with the UK electricity market codes and actively participates in grid balancing, ancillary services, and wholesale energy trading, ensuring competitive benefits for stakeholders.

As safety is the priority of energy storage systems, Sungrow conducted the world's largest BESS burn test for the PowerTitan 2.0, enabling exceptional safety for plants including the Bramley project.

"This is a landmark moment for BW ESS' UK roll-out, and a notable project in the context of the UK's energy transition," said Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS. "Bramley is a state-of-the-art, pioneering project aligned with our mission to unlock the value of energy storage. I'm grateful that so many of our peers and partners were able to join us to mark the occasion."

Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe, commented: "We are proud to partner with BW ESS on this groundbreaking project. The Bramley BESS exemplifies our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions that not only support grid stability but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy future. With the PowerTitan 2.0, we are setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and scalability, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving energy needs of the UK and beyond."

The partnership between Sungrow and BW ESS continues to grow. Last September, Sungrow further solidified its collaboration with BW ESS, signing an agreement for a 1.4GWh PowerTitan 2.0 ESS to support the development of the Hams Hall energy storage project in the UK.

