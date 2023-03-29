1000 MIGLIA RETURNS TO THE ROADS OF CAMPANIA FOR THE SECOND EDITION OF SORRENTO ROADS BY 1000 MIGLIA

BRESCIA, Italy, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is ready for the second edition of Sorrento Roads by 1000 Miglia, the event that from Friday 31 March to Sunday 2 April will take the Red Arrow from the Gulf of Sorrento to the Gulf of Naples, to the immensity of the Royal Palace of Caserta and among the steep cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, which among its citrus groves hides glimpses of unique beauty, made even more special by the colours of the sea and mountains.

Sorrento Roads 2023

Thirty-five cars will be at the start, from the 1938 BMW 328 to various models from Gilco-Fiat, Ermini, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Mercedes, O.S.C.A., Triumph, Aston Martin, MG, Chevrolet and Ferrari. There will be thirteen Italian crews but, reflecting the growing popularity of the Roads by 1000 Miglia format, there will be numerous Belgian, German, Dutch, British and Swiss drivers and navigators.

Friday 31 March will be dedicated to the regularity race, with competitors called to test themselves against four blocks of Time Trials: the first on the south-eastern shore of the Gulf of Naples, the second in the majestic setting of the Royal Palace of Caserta and valid for the Trofeo Cento Anni dell'Aeronautica Militare, the third on the Monti Lattari and the final one at Priora on the way back to Sorrento. The Passage Controls will instead be in Maiori, marking the arrival on the Amalfi Coast, and in Sant'Agata dei Due Golfi, overlooking the bays of Naples and Salerno.

Saturday 1 April will begin with the showing of the cars in Piazza Veniero, in the heart of Sorrento's historic centre: the fascinating liveries spanning more than eighty years of automotive history will be on display for the public and the popular jury's vote called upon to elect the two favourites, one historic and one modern (post-1980). During the morning, local gastronomic and artistic excellence will delight participants, who will be able to enjoy a demonstration on the indigenous art of milk processing and a visit to the Correale Museum.

With the second edition of the Trofeo Città di Sorrento, 1 vs 1 regularity challenges to the hundredth of a second on the Corso Italia promenade, the sporting activity of the event will come to a close: the winning crew will be guaranteed participation in the Coppa delle Alpi 2024, as will the first classified overall who will also receive a pair of Chopard 1000 Miglia Sorrento Roads limited edition watches.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043098/Sorrento_Roads2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917144/Mille_Miglia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mille Miglia