1000 Miglia 2024

The forty-second re-enactment of the Red Arrow begins: five legs over 2,200 kilometres from Brescia to Rome and back

BRESCIA, Italy, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Most Beautiful Race in the World returns from 11 to 15 June in 2200-kilometres that the magnificent cars built between 1927 and 1957 will cover in five legs, as per the format inaugurated last year. The unusual anti-clockwise route will add epic flavour to the tour de force of the classic gems, evoking the legend of the first 1000 Miglia speed race editions.

From left, Ac Brescia President Aldo Bonomi, Councilor of the Municipality of Brescia with responsibility for productive activities, tourism, social and economic innovation and digital transition Andrea Poli e 1000 Miglia President Beatrice Saottini

The first historic leg finish In Turin: after the 1947 and 1948 passages, the convoy will stop for the first time in the Savoy city and, greeted by the Red Arrow projected on the Mole Antonelliana, will parade through the city centre streets until the welcoming in Piazza San Carlo. Another novelty will be Genoa, where the first race lunch will be held. Viareggio, Rome and San Lazzaro di Savena the other city legs.

From the morning of Sunday 9 June, the pre-race will start with the opening of the Technical and Administrative Checks at the Brixia Forum Paddock, followed at 4:30 p.m. by the inauguration of the 1000 Miglia Village in Piazza Vittoria. Here, two hours later, the engines will be switched on for the seventh edition of the Trofeo Gaburri, with cars competing between Corso Zanardelli and the Brescia Castle, with the finish line in Piazza Paolo VI.

The city centre is also ready to welcome the 1000 Miglia: on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Saturday the cars will park in the centre's squares and streets, where restaurants, bars and shops will remain open until late at night. From 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, the White Night festival stage in Piazza Loggia will host the prize-giving ceremony.

Preceding the classic car convoy will be the Ferraris of the Tribute 1000 Miglia and the 1000 Miglia Green Full-Electric cars, followed by the Supercars and Hypercars entered in the 1000 Miglia Experience. The 1000 Miglia Autonomous Drive project with the Politecnico University of Milan continues: the car with the robo-driver will be presented at the inauguration of the Village and, driven again this year by Matteo Marzotto, aims to complete a large part of the route in Autonomous Drive mode.

The Pink Car of the 1000 Miglia Charity also returns in support of IEO – WOMEN'S CANCER CENTER, in which various show business personalities will take turns.

