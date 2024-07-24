$100 Million Gift to Establish William & Mary's Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences

CONTACTS:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide, coastal communities face existential threats such as rising sea levels, increased storm intensity and flooding, loss of agricultural land and impaired water quality. At this crucial moment, William & Mary will lead the way forward. A transformational $100 million gift from philanthropist Jane Batten will catalyze the Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences and position W&M and its Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) as the premier destination for developing solutions to these threats. This is the largest gift ever given to a university for a school dedicated to coastal and marine sciences. It is also the largest gift in William & Mary's 331-year history.

"William & Mary has long been at the vanguard of research tackling urgent local, national and international challenges. No institution is better positioned to address global change," said President Katherine Rowe. "By investing in bold ideas and new partnerships, the Batten School will power 'science for solutions' for Virginia and the world."

Batten views her gift as just the beginning. "This gift propels us forward toward great promise and progress," Batten said. "I am confident that this will spark significant change, building resilience in coastal communities in the Commonwealth and across the globe for generations to come." The university has a goal of raising at least another $100 million for the school. "I'm calling on fellow philanthropists, government leaders, alumni and friends to join me in taking action," Batten added. "I'm privileged to be able to give to something that will be a game-changer for the world."

Located at W&M's VIMS campus on the York River in Gloucester Point, Virginia, the Batten School will offer the ideal setting for coastal and marine research and education, surrounded by wetlands, marshes and coastal waters. "We have a geographical advantage, expertise advantage and historical presence in this area. We also have the breadth and depth in coastal and marine systems to allow us to take on very significant challenges that other places aren't equipped for," said Dean of the Batten School and Director of VIMS Derek Aday. "With this unprecedented gift, we will not only advance critical research and inform policy but also train the next generation of scientists, thought leaders and engaged citizens, preparing them to navigate the complexities of global change in this century."

