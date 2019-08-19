100+ Grid Flexibility Professionals will Convene in London During Smart Grid Flexibility 2019 to Discuss the Best Routes to Achieving Energy System Flexibility Through Effective DER Integration & Operation

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Navigant Research, global DER capacity is expected to grow to 528.4 GW by 2026, representing 9% of annual global power supply and a 399% increase from 2017. The pace of DER proliferation is therefore rapidly ramping up, and the ensuing curtailment of conventional, centralized generation is well under way.

Whether you are a TSO, a DSO, an energy supplier or a regulator, together you are tasked with addressing the challenges of this transition – reliability of supply, system balance, system inertia and congestion management, to name a few. Only through improving the flexibility of the grid can this be achieved in an affordable and realistic way, and the energy market must fundamentally change to support the affordable and reliable management of vast numbers of distributed generation assets and flexible loads.

It is for this reason that grid strategists, market developers, system operation experts, R&D managers and a host of other key implementation leaders will be joining us in London for the inaugural Smart Grid Flexibility 2019 conference, exhibition and networking forum. Taking place across three days in London, from 1-3 October, and featuring implementation case-studies from some of Europe's leading TSOs and DSOs, this event will provide a crucial forum for developing a clear path forward for the energy system in the face of mass DER uptake.

Discussion topics include:

Future Roadmaps – driving forward crucial changes to the energy market and evaluating how TSO and DSO roles can change to support a fully flexible energy system

– driving forward crucial changes to the energy market and evaluating how TSO and DSO roles can change to support a fully flexible energy system Market Design – architecting new market models to incentivize provision of flexibility from a wider range of system actors, including local energy communities and centralized platforms

– architecting new market models to incentivize provision of flexibility from a wider range of system actors, including local energy communities and centralized platforms System Operation – developing new processes and systems to support flexible redispatch, grid restoration and system balancing with high volumes of DERs

– developing new processes and systems to support flexible redispatch, grid restoration and system balancing with high volumes of DERs Active Network Management – delivering improved visibility and advanced control of distribution grids to maintain stability in a more decentralized energy system

– delivering improved visibility and advanced control of distribution grids to maintain stability in a more decentralized energy system Planning & Forecasting – developing advanced DER forecasting capabilities and incorporating flexibility into long-term investment plans

– developing advanced DER forecasting capabilities and incorporating flexibility into long-term investment plans New Technology – investigating how EVs, battery storage, power-to-gas, blockchain, and cybersecurity will affect future developments in flexibility and preparing for their widescale integration into the energy system

Speakers include:

Ricardo Perez , Head of Technology Portfolio and Sustainable Project Development - Enel Global Infrastructure & Networks

Head of Technology Portfolio and Sustainable Project Development Yvonne Ruwaida , Business Strategist - Vattenfall Eldistribution

, Business Strategist - Colm Murphy , Head of Electricity Market Change Delivery - National Grid ESO

Head of Electricity Market Change Delivery Andreas John , Head of System Management at 50 Hertz - Elia Group

Head of System Management at 50 Hertz Jean-Philippe Poirrier , Assistant Director, Smart Grid Solutions Industrialization Program - Enedis

Assistant Director, Smart Grid Solutions Industrialization Program Frans Campfens , Principal Consultant Energy Consulting - Qirion (Alliander)

Principal Consultant Energy Consulting Rune Hogga , Chairman of the Board - NODES & CEO - Agder Energi Fleksibilitet

Chairman of the Board - & CEO - Jozef Huyck , Head of Asset Planning & Network Development - Fluvius

Head of Asset Planning & Network Development Pieter Vanbaelen, Product Manager Ancillary Services - Elia

Product Manager Ancillary Services - Fabio Giammanco , Head of Smart Grid Devices - Enel Global Infrastructure & Networks

Head of Smart Grid Devices - Steve Atkins , DSO Transition Manager - SSE Networks

DSO Transition Manager - David Vangulick , Head of Long-Term Planning - ORES

Event dates and location:

Conference: 1-3 October 2019

Location: London, UK

Event website: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/SGF19PRWEBPR

For more information, interview and media accreditation:

Mandana White, CEO, Smart Grid Forums

Tel: +44-(0)-20-3691-1700

Email: mandana.white@smartgrid-forums.com

Smart Grid Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.

Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth research with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live events that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

SOURCE Smart Grid Forums