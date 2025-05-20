100+ Events, From Prototype to Product: SuperAI's Singapore AI Week (16-22 June) Unites the Global AI Ecosystem

Singapore AI Week will stage 100+ events across 10 themed Community Hubs, from Mixmag's creative-tech stage to the National Youth Council/Wavesparks student programme.

Over US$250,000 in builder capital up for grabs: up to US$100,000 investment opportunity from 500 Global for the Genesis Startup Competition; US$50,000 in Draper University prizes headline the NEXT Hackathon.

in builder capital up for grabs: up to investment opportunity from 500 Global for the Genesis Startup Competition; in Draper University prizes headline the NEXT Hackathon. AI Creator Lab presented by AMD equips artists and makers with cutting-edge Ryzen(TM)-powered hardware and live mentorship.

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI today unveiled the anchor events, prize pools, and community activations that will turn Singapore AI Week (16-22 June) into the city-state's largest AI festival to date. More than 100 events – spanning a US$50,000 hackathon, a US$200,000 startup competition, and AMD's hands-on AI Creator Lab – will map the journey from prototype to product and draw over 7,000 technologists to the flagship SuperAI conference at Marina Bay Sands (18-19 June).

"AI's trajectory is everyone's question right now," said Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI. "With AMD, AWS, 500 Global and over 150 partners, we're opening the doors to this next wave of innovation. Builders, investors or the simply curious – there's a session here for everyone."

Through the SuperAI NEXT Hackathon (17-19 June), 60 AI and machine learning engineers will race round-the-clock to ship working products, competing for US$50,000 in prizes from Draper U, guided by AWS mentors.

SuperAI will also host the Genesis Startup Competition, in partnership with AWS, 500 Global, and Plug & Play APAC, as 10 finalists chosen from hundreds of global applicants will vie for over US$200,000 in funding and support, including an up to US$100,000 seed investment from 500 Global (subject to final agreement on terms and due diligence).

Khailee Ng, Managing Partner at 500 Global, said: "Genesis provides a catalytic moment for AI founders: a US$100,000 cheque, SuperAI's global spotlight, and connections that compress a year of fundraising and networking into a single week."

Jielun Ong, Senior Director at Plug and Play APAC added: "Great startups aren't built in garages anymore, they're built within ecosystems. They don't just need capital but also cross-pollination with experts, fellow founders and corporate partners and that is what Plug and Play stands for."

This year, SuperAI joins forces with AMD to present AI Creator Lab (19 June), for a live, hands-on showcase of creative workflows accelerated by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processors. Creator Lab will showcase live demos with AV Mapping, and panels with AMD and Microsoft covering mobility, performance and ethics in the creator economy.

"At AMD, we have a bold vision to enable the future of AI everywhere - bringing open, high-performance computing to every developer, AI start-up and enterprise around the world," said Peter Chambers, Managing Director of Sales, APAC and Country Manager, Australia, AMD. "AI PCs represent the next frontier in computing, transforming how we work, create as well as connect. We're excited to collaborate with SuperAI to demonstrate how Ryzen™ AI PCs are supercharging creators' workflows."

Events extend from Marina Bay Sands to Punggol Digital District, with activations by The Generative Beings, AI Connex, MixMag and more. "Neural Networking," hosted by HubSpot for Startups, Antler and Kadan Capital, will match AI-startup founders 1-to-1 with investors.

Policy will also take centre stage: GFTN Connect – AI Edition (18 June), organized by the Global Finance & Technology Network, a non-profit initiated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, will convene global policymakers, regulators, and innovators for a high-level discussion on the intersection of AI, finance, and governance.

To widen access, SuperAI is partnering with Wavesparks and the National Youth Council to provide complimentary tickets to 100 students worldwide, plus curated career-matching activities.

For tickets, speaker updates, and partnership opportunities for SuperAI Singapore, visit www.superai.com . To see the latest Singapore AI Week programme, visit www.superai.com/sg-ai-week .

Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI, is available for an interview.

About SuperAI Singapore

SuperAI is Asia's largest AI event. Showcasing the transformative power of artificial intelligence, SuperAI brings together frontier technology visionaries, developers, startups, enterprises, researchers, and policymakers to shape the future. Taking place 18-19 June 2025 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, SuperAI Singapore will convene over 7,000 attendees from more than 100 countries to explore and unveil developments in robotics, health, finance—and AI's impact across industries and society.