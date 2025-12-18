10,000 Dexterous Hands Shipped, $150 Million Raised: Linkerbot Leads the Market

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkerbot, a global leader in dexterous robotic hand technology, announces two key milestones: shipping its 10,000th dexterous hand and securing $150 million in total funding since April 2025. This cements its position as the only company mass-producing over 1,000 high-degree-of-freedom (DoF) dexterous hands per month, commanding over 80% global market share in the global high-DoF segment.

Technology at the Core

Linker hand product series

The Linker Hand series offers unparalleled versatility, spanning 6 to 42 DoF and integrating all major actuation technologies. The O6 model delivers 10x greater durability at 1/20th the cost of alternatives, redefining reliability and accessibility. Meanwhile, the flagship L30 model achieves a remarkable ±0.2mm repeatability, enabling complex precision assembly.

This performance is powered by proprietary innovations — from knuckle modules and high-performance polymers to a multi-modal "sensing skin". This hardware foundation is extended through the "Open TeleDex" teleoperation system and the "LinkerSkillNet" software ecosystem, enabling flexible deployment of advanced manipulation skills.

Global Trust, Recognition & Open Innovation

With a highest monthly shipment exceeding 4,000 units, Linkerbot has become the trusted dexterity partner to leading humanoid robot manufacturers and industrial giants, including Samsung and Siemens. Its technology powers research at world-renowned institutions such as Stanford, MIT, Cambridge, and Tsinghua. The company's impact has been recognized on the Forbes Asia 100 To Watch and The Information's "50 Most Promising Startups of 2025" lists.

Driving open innovation forward, Linkerbot actively runs a "Scholar Program" to collaborate with global researchers, laying the groundwork for its open "LinkerWorld" ecosystem and accelerating the advancement of embodied intelligence.

Meet at CES 2026

Experience the future of dexterity at CES 2026. Visit Linkerbot in Las Vegas from January 6-9. Booth Location: LVCC, Central Hall- 20044

About Linkerbot

Linkerbot pioneers the future of embodied intelligence through its core "dexterous hands + cloud brain" platform. The company is committed to building an open ecosystem that enables intelligent machines to learn, collaborate, and ultimately evolve — advancing toward the vision of LinkerWorld, where dexterity and cognition converge to create endless possibilities.

