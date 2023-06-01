1 IN FOUR BRITS WILL PICK TROPICAL TIPPLES OVER BEER THIS SUMMER

One in four Brits will choose tropical tipples like the pina colada and mojito over a pint of beer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the weather warming up across the UK this week, new research from BACARDÍ Rum has revealed over a quarter (29%) of Brits asked are opting for rum-based drinks this Summer, over cold pints of lager (15%).

In fact, the pina colada ranks top as Brits' favourite summer cocktail (9%), followed by sex on the beach (7%) and a mojito (5%). Londoners are particularly partial to a pina colada, with 1 in 3 (35%) Londoners revealing Rum is their spirit of choice in Summer months.

With warmer months on the horizon, the research has also seen Brits rank their top summer scents and flavours, with coconuts (31%) topping the chart along with freshly mown grass (74%) and chip shop chips (22%).

In fact, over half of Brits asked (59%) confirmed to choosing the flavour of coconut as soon as the Summer sets in, with coconut (59%), pineapple (52%) and mango (43%) being the top tastes of the summer that transport them to warmer climes. The research follows the launch of the new BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced which features pineapple and coconut as core flavours, alongside vanilla and cinnamon, it's sure to set the nation's tastebuds tingling, transporting them to the tropics every single sip.

Marie Peyto, UK Brand Director of BACARDÍ Rum said "With a combination of aged rum, pineapple, coconut, and spices, I'm delighted that our new BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced includes the UK's favourite summer flavours. It's made for mixing, perfect for the nation's favourite tropical serves or adding the taste of the Caribbean to simple drinks. We're opening the Caribbean Flavour Rooms next week to give Brits the chance to experience their favourite flavours and our new rum in a truly immersive way. With the weather warming up, it'll be a great way to kick off BACARDI Rum's series of events across the country this Summer".

To celebrate the UK's favourite summer flavours, Londoners will be able to visit the BACARDÍ Caribbean Flavour Rooms, devised with sensory expert Natalie Alibrandi to bring the flavours to life. The unique sip-along experience will take cocktail lovers on a sensory journey designed to engage with the sensory system through sight, sound, smell, and taste. Highlighting the pineapple, coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon tasting notes of the new BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced.

BACARDÍ Rum's Caribbean Flavour Rooms is open from Saturday 3rd - Sunday 4th June. Tickets for this exclusive cocktail experience are available from Secret London for £8 . For anyone unable to make it, the flavours of the summer can be enjoyed at home with a bottle of the new BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced, available on Amazon and nationwide for £24.

*Research of 2,011 respondents, May 2023, Prospectus global

