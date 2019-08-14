1 Hotel Toronto To Open Summer 2020, Debuting First-Ever Location In Canada

1 Hotel Toronto to be a newly designed, sustainable-living city retreat.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Sternlicht, 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group, announced plans today for its newest property, 1 Hotel Toronto, inspired by Canada's natural beauty, the vibrant character of King Street West and the Toronto marketplace. The hotel is being developed in partnership with Mohari Hospitality, a global real estate investment company and owner of the building which is currently operated as the Thompson Toronto. The downtown property will undergo an extensive transformation into a relaxing luxury sustainable 1 retreat.

1 Hotels brings its sustainable vision to life by incorporating nature in its design and culinary collaborations, connecting with the local community to make a meaningful impact in the way people travel, eat, live and work. 1 Hotels purposefully reuses existing structural and reclaimed materials gathered from the local community, including timber, driftwood and local limestone. The hotel's design balances refined elements with a comfortably curated atmosphere, inspired by the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists, builders, chefs, and others. Our operating philosophy reflects our commitment to sustainability. 1 Toronto is not just a place to stay; it's a place to get inspired, focus, grow, connect and recharge.

"1 Hotel Toronto will introduce the city to a new standard for an eco-conscious luxury experience, and is the first of its kind in Canada," said Sternlicht. We look forward to sharing our mission to inspire conscious consumption with guests from across the globe as well as the local community. Our partnership with Mohari is key to the re-development of the project, and we are pleased to be collaborating with them."

Mark Scheinberg, founder of Mohari Hospitality, said: "We're excited to be partnering with 1 Hotels to open this luxury hotel and brand in the heart of Toronto. At Mohari, we look for innovative projects that are changing the hospitality market and 1 Hotel Toronto perfectly fits that mould."

1 Toronto will be enhanced by a level of luxury and personalization that puts guests in an urban oasis. It's a place to unwind, connect, eat well, and discover warmth and community in an environment which embraces nature, making it a luxurious and welcome respite for business travelers and world wanderers alike.

The hotel will remain open and operating as the Thompson until the renovation begins.

About 1 Hotels

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on Pier 1, in February 2017, and 1 West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world also care about it. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claimed Conde Nast Traveler's #2 and #13 spots respectively in the Top 50 Hotels in New York City and 1 Hotel South Beach was awarded #7 in the top 10 Hotels in the United States. The brand is set to expand with properties under development in Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Haitang Bay, and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

About Mohari Hospitality

Mohari Hospitality, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari's investments include equity and debt in both development and operating assets and Mohari invests both independently and with partners. Mohari's existing investments include Peninsula Papagayo, a 2,200-acre sustainable master development, located in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province and anchored by a Four Seasons luxury resort; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new ultra-luxury cruise line launching in 2020 and; Centro Canalejas, a group of seven adjoining historical buildings in the center of Madrid, currently undergoing a major redevelopment to include the first Four Seasons branded hotel in Spain. Mohari seeks to protect the cultural heritage and natural environments of all areas related to its projects and is committed to identifying and contributing to philanthropic projects in each location where it does business.

