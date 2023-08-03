£1 Billion* Mega Millions Rollover sends shockwaves across the UK as lottery lovers unlock access to this enormous jackpot at LottoGo.com.

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's biggest lotteries is back! With the Mega Millions rollover closing in on a giant £1 billion*, players can secure their bets on Friday's £978m* draw at LottoGo.com today.

After nobody picking the winning numbers on Tuesday, this gigantic prize is now the 4th largest jackpot of all time.

Having captured the imagination of millions worldwide, players across the British Isles are eagerly anticipating the chance to win big and dreaming about how they'd spend their winnings.

The largest ever Mega Millions jackpot on record - the $1.5 billion* (USD) - was won by an anonymous player in South Carolina in October 2018, and the anticipation continues to grow as players wait to see if this record can be beaten this year.

Thanks to its lottery betting license granted by the UK Gambling Commission under account number 51692, LottoGo.com, which is home to over 3,000,000 members worldwide, gives UK players the opportunity to win this huge jackpot amount from wherever they are.

"We're thrilled to bring the exhilaration of the American Mega Millions lottery to our players here in the UK", said Tom Brodie, Group CEO at LottoGo.com. "Our mission is to provide a seamless and enjoyable customer experience, allowing members to dream big and give them a chance to experience life-changing moments! With the Mega Millions reaching incredible heights, now is the perfect time to get in on the action."

The next Mega Millions draw takes place on 4th August 2023 at 10:59pm ET. If a player's bet matches all six winning numbers from the official drawing, they'll win LottoGo's equivalent jackpot amount. There are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched. Jackpots this big don't hang around for long, so to grab a chance at one of the world's largest, head to LottoGo.com's site: www.lottogo.com/en/lotteries/megamillions/play



*18+ Deduction & T&Cs apply. Jackpots and Tier 2-3 winnings will be lower than advertised to match the actual pay-outs made after relevant deductions, including taxes.

Annexio (Jersey) Limited T/A LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK customers (for full details of LottoGo.com's Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has more than 3,000,000 players. Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk

