1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Worth $870 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market by Application (Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products, Polyurethane (PU)) and Region (Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is projected to reach USD 870 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.2% from USD 490 million in 2019. Growing demand for bio-based products to lower greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and increasing use in resin application is expected to drive the 1,3-propanediol market. Also, the growing demand for PTT in apparel and carpets is estimated to boost the growth of the 1,3-propanediol market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=760

Browse in-depth TOC on "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market"

68 – Tables

39 – Figures

98 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/1-3-propanediol-pdo-market-760.html

Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) application is the largest consumer of 1,3-propanediol.

Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) is estimated to be the largest application of 1,3-propanediol, in terms of value, in 2019. The demand for PTT is growing in apparel and textiles. The growth of the global textiles and apparels industries is expected to play an important role in augmenting the demand for PTT, which in turn, is expected to bolster the sales of 1,3-propanediol as it is the primary feedstock for PTT. The manufacture of bio-based PTT uses less energy and releases less greenhouse gas compared to nylon 6 and nylon 6,6.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=760

Americas is estimated to be the largest market for 1,3-propanediol during the forecast period.

The Americas is the largest 1,3-Propanediol Market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing production and consumption of 1,3-propanediol in PTT, cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and polyurethane applications. Also, the presence of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, the largest manufacturer of bio-based 1,3-propanediol in the region, is driving the market.

The key market players profiled in the report include DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US), Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Haihang Industry Company Ltd. (China), Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGgA (Germany), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), METabolic EXplorer (France), Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd. (China) and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=760

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable), End-use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Agriculture) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW) - Trends & Forecast to 2023

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Monomers, Co-Polymers, Terpolymers), Manufacturing Technology (Bacterial Fermentation, Biosynthesis, Enzymatic Catalysis), Application (Packaging, Bio Medical, Food Services, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/1-3-propanediol-pdo-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/1-3-propanediol-pdo.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets