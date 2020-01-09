1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market to be Driven by Rising Infiltration of Polyurethane & High Demand for Polyesters Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by the experts; the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is estimated to reach US$ 776.3 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for polyesters for example Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) and growing infiltration of polyurethane through a number of end-use businesses are likely to be important motivating issues for global 1,3-Propanediol industry. Increasing uses of polyester through various businesses are expected to help more for the development.

Drivers:

The manufacturing of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) can be done equally from both the sources, such as petrochemical based and bio-based. Glycerol has been attaining importance as the most important raw material for the production of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO). Glycerol is manufactured from a by-product resulting out of biodiesel. Growing production of biodiesel is likewise projected to take an optimistic effect on the development of the market. A stable move in the direction of decreasing dependence on petroleum products because of increasing concerns about the environment and instability related to their pricing has encouraged the demand for biodiesel. Consecutively, this is estimated to surely influence on the development of the 1,3-Propanediol market.

Development of personal care manufacturing, mainly in developing economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific is projected to have an encouraging impact on the development of the market. The application of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) in cleaning and cosmetic products is projected to observe the maximum development percentage during the period of prediction.

The increasing usage of polyester through a number of businesses is motivating the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) industry. Due to its low price, recyclability, and adaptability; polyester is utilized in numerous businesses. Furthermore, polyester manufactured consuming 1,3-Propanediol (PDO), delivers greater resistance to impact and flexibility as associated with polyester that does not comprise 1,3-propanediol. Therefore, the growing use of polyesters manufactured utilizing 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) is motivating the development of it.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market" Report 2022.

Classification:

The global 1,3-PDO market can be classified by Application and Region. By Application it can be classified as Detergents & Personal Care, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polyurethane (PU), and others.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global 1,3-PDO industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America ruled the global market for 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) with respect to estimation of the market and demand. The region was responsible for the maximum share of the global consumption during the historical year. Developing nations of Central & South America and Asia Pacific are supposed to experience the uppermost percentage of development during the period of forecast. The economies for example Argentina, Brazil, India and China are projected to lead the development of the provincial market. The economies like Argentina, Brazil, Russia, and China are taking dedicated footsteps to decrease their necessity of fossil fuel and inspire the manufacture of biodiesel. Encouraging directives or rules about biodiesel in these nations are expected to pay to the greater manufacture of glycerol and consecutively, support in the development.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market are Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Metabolic Explorer, Shell Chemicals LP, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd, DuPont Tate & Lyle, Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Merck KGgA, Hai hang Industry Company Ltd, TCI Chemicals, and others.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/1-3-propanediol-pdo-market

Market Segment:

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)



Polyurethane (PU)



Personal Care & Detergents



Others

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Central & South America



Middle East and Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights