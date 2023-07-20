$1.1 Billion* Mega Millions Rollover sends shockwaves amongst Aussie lottery lovers as they unlock access to this enormous jackpot at LottoGo.com.au

SYDNEY, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's biggest lotteries is back! With the Mega Millions rollover sitting at a giant $1.1 billion*, players can secure tickets today at LottoGo.com.au.

After nobody picking the winning numbers for the last draw, this gigantic prize is now the 5th largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.

Having captured the imagination of millions worldwide, Aussie players across the nation are eagerly anticipating the chance to win big and dreaming about how they'd spend their winnings.

The largest ever Mega Millions jackpot on record - the $1.5 billion* (USD) - was won by an anonymous player in South Carolina in October 2018, and the anticipation continues to grow as players wait to see if this record can be beaten this year.

Thanks to its Northern Territory Government license under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT, LottoGo.com.au, which is home to over 3,000,000 members worldwide, gives Aussies the opportunity to win this huge jackpot from wherever they are.

"We're thrilled to bring the exhilaration of the Mega Millions lottery to our Australian players", said Tom Brodie, Group CEO at LottoGo.com.au. "Our mission is to provide a seamless and enjoyable customer experience, allowing members to dream big and give them a chance to experience life-changing moments! With the Mega Millions reaching incredible heights, now is the perfect time to get in on the action."

The next Mega Millions draw takes place on 21st July 2023 at 10:59pm ET. If a player's ticket matches all six winning numbers from the drawing, they'll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched. Jackpots this big don't hang around for long, so to grab a chance at one of the world's biggest, head to LottoGo.com.au's site: www.lottogo.com.au/en/lotteries/megamillions-au/play

*18+. Deductions & T&Cs Apply. Winning amounts listed are calculated and credited in AUD. Amounts may differ due to exchange rate fluctuations.

LottoGo.com.au is licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government of Australia for Australian customers (For full details of LottoGo.com.au's Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has more than 2,500,000 players. Think! About your choices. Gamble Responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858. www.gambleaware.com.au

For further information, please contact Jink Chongthammakun at Annexio Limited at jink@annexio.com, +441624640671

SOURCE LottoGo.com.au