StrengthsTogether - Cappfinity Offers Free Strengths Profiles to Help People Across the Globe Discover Their Strengths

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During April, HR tech firm, Cappfinity, is giving away free Strengths Profiles to help people around the world use their strengths to build resilience, support others, and cope with the stresses created by the unfolding crisis.

Based on two decades of positive psychology and strengths research, Cappfinity has found that a better understanding of individual strengths helps people to understand why they behave and react in certain ways, making them more mindful and better able to tackle difficult situations.

Anyone who wants to understand more about their own unique make-up of realized strengths, unrealized strengths, learned behaviors and weaknesses, can use the link below to access their free profile. Throughout April, Cappfinity will also be sharing tips on how individuals can utilize each strength to help themselves and others during this difficult time.

Head of Strengths Profile, Trudy Bateman, explained how strengths work:

"A strength is much more than something you are good at or capable of doing well, it also gives you energy when you use it. We know that when people know what their strengths are and use those strengths, then good things happen. Amongst many other things, they are happier, more fulfilled, more engaged at work, more resilient, and better able to cope with stress."

Commenting on the initiative, Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley, said:

"We thought hard about how we can be most helpful and provide support. Our purpose at Cappfinity has always been Strengthening the World and, with everything that the world is facing today, it felt right to give the gift of strengths to anyone who could use it at this time."

#StrengthsTogether

To access your free profile, use this link:

https://strengthsprofile.com:443/Codes/Redeem?code=StrengthenMeSP

About Strengths Profile and Cappfinity

Strengths Profile is a Cappfinity product used in over 90 countries. Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based assessment, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Cappfinity was founded in 2005 by Dr Alex Linley, a leading expert in positive psychology and Nicky Garcea, psychologist and strengths expert.

We partner with our clients to create consumer-grade experiences, improve quality of hire, enhance efficiency and increase productivity, retention and diversity. Our teams in the US, UK, Ireland and Australia are proud to be working with more than 200 organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

