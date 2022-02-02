The 2022 Silk Road Carnival and Silk Road Spring Festival Gala will be on globally from February 1st

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Silk Road Dreams. Harmony of Diversity"--The 2022 Silk Road Carnival and Silk Road Spring Festival Gala, jointly organized by the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), Shaanxi Radio and Television Convergence Media Group and Phoenix Satellite TV, will be broadcast by the media of 12 countries across the five continents, starting from February 1st (the first day of the Spring Festival).