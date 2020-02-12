As the world celebrates the beauty of competition at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 , global prestige skincare brand SK-II teams up with top Olympic athletes to declare #NOCOMPETITION, in a stand to take the competition out of beauty. Through sparking conversations, SK-II hopes to inspire women to define what beauty means to them and not take part in these toxic competitions. Because pressure should never dictate our choices.

Watch on YouTube: #NOCOMPETITION: SK-II and Olympic Athletes challenge women to shatter toxic competitions in Beauty

Calling out toxic competitions in beauty, top Olympic athletes—Simone Biles, the world's most decorated gymnast, LiuXiang, world-record holder swimmer, Ishikawa Kasumi, table tennis player and two-time Olympic medalist, Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, badminton duo and Olympic gold medalists, Mahina Maeda, surfer and Hinotori Nippon, the Japan Volleyball team open up about their personal experiences on their social channels, sending a powerful message—"We won't compete anymore. Beauty is #NOCOMPETITION."

#NOCOMPETITION was also officially unveiled at The 2020 MAKERS Conference by SK-II, worldwide partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Speaking at The 2020 MAKERS Conference, YoeGin Chang, Brand Director, SK-II Japan shared, "Beauty can be many things. But one thing it should never be, is a competition. As the world directs its attention towards and celebrates the greatest competition for humanity, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we want to take this opportunity and call out the toxic competition in beauty that women face every day that dictates how they look, feel and act. SK-II is, at our core, a human brand. We want to use our voice as a force for good to create positive change in the world today. We would like everyone to join us by lending your voice to #NOCOMPETITION."

"In today's society, if you want to be considered beautiful, you would have to look, act and feel a certain way. For example, on social media, to be beautiful is to have a certain type of physique, behave a certain way and portray to the world how happy and carefree you're feeling. More and more girls curate these 'perfect' social media profiles thinking this is the only way to be beautiful," shared Delphine Buttin, Global SK-II Olympic Games Program Leader. "But there should be no competing standards on how someone should look feel and act. Beauty is #NOCOMPETITION and our athletes are a true testament to this."

"Competition in beauty has always been present. But it is impossible to ignore how unhealthy it has become these days, fueled by culture, media, society... and beauty brands like ours! We all have part to play. As a beauty brand, our role is to help build confidence and spread positivity and not create pressure and toxicity," added Sandeep Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Global SK-II. "As a leading beauty brand we want to take a stand and lend our voice to put a stop to this toxic competition. Through #NOCOMPETITION, we hope to create a mass platform of action that inspires women to break out of toxic competitions in beauty and start defining what beauty means for themselves, in the broader sense—without letting pressure dictate their choices."

About SK-II

For more than 38 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient Pitera™, a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with Pitera™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Behati Prinsloo Levine, Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

