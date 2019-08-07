(NGS) Next Generation Sequencing Market Seeing 19.2% CAGR to 2026

The report added on Big Market Research is a professional and an inclusive research of the global next generation sequencing market. Analysts have thoroughly studied the market based on the major regional situations, key driving factors, major competitors, and size & scope

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is predicted to reach $18,565 million by 2026 and is expected to grow with a striking growth rate of 19.2% over the forecast period 2019— 2026. The report says that the rise in technological developments in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next generation sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs are the factors fueling the growth of global next generation sequencing market. Moreover, growing awareness about next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the growth of market.



The report begins with a brief overview of the next generation sequencing market: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials, and so on. Furthermore, the competitive scenario in different areas is outlined in the report to assist leading market players, new entrants, and stakeholders to determine emerging economies.

The report offers key insights which include:

1. In-depth data on the market position and the factors driving the growth of the market.

2. Company profiles and 2019—2026 market shares for key merchants active in the market.

3. Recent developments and trends in the next generation sequencing industry.

4. Key segments of the next generation sequencing sector: product, application, technology, end-user, and regional segments.

The key product type of the market:

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Moreover, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. The end-users listed in the report are:

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and cancer

Reproductive health

Personalized medicine

Agriculture and animal research

Furthermore, the market across various regions is analyzed in this report. The regions covered are:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Europe

LAMEA

Apart from these insights, the report includes global key players as well as some small players of next generation sequencing industry.

The key player included are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen N.V.

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Genomatix GmbH

PierianDx and others.

These insights help determine the strength of competition and obtain a clear view of the market. To conclude, this report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. In addition, we can deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

