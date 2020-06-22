'MF Power' a New Mutual Fund Offering From DSIJ Private Limited

'MF Power' is a portfolio of mutual funds that invests across various asset classes. It is not just restricted to investing in equity but also, debt and gold, which would act as a cushion to the portfolio in difficult times. MF Power intends to equip investors with mutual fund advisory that would help them to tide market cycles over a 5-year subscription period.

In MF Power, the fund selection is done based on the company's proprietary methodology. Asset allocation strategy adopted is dynamic in nature that depends upon the market dynamics and economic situation. MF Power acts as an enabler, which will aid customers to take decisions based on the research-backed advice, rather than their emotions. In MF Power, annual review and rebalancing is also carried out to help investors to reduce risk.

Commenting on the new launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited said, "DSIJ in its 34 years journey, understands the pulse of the stock market very well. We now believe that Mutual Funds should also form a good component of one's investments along with stocks. Hence, to ensure our readers/subscribers are guided with the best picks and fund folio construction, we have come out with this well-designed product called MF Power. We sincerely hope this product provides the much-needed alpha to our fellow investors."

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast-growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors to create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors as well as the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets' ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

