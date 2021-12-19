"Looking To The Future" Post-Pandemic Photography Contest Held Successfully In Shanghai

A total of 3,617 photographs were collected domestically and 15,049 photographs were received from the international entry.

Sponsored by Visual China Group's subsidiary Shanghai Yuezhi Network Technology Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by 500px, the "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest won the support fund of "Chinese Culture Go Global" in Shanghai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712514/04_2.jpg

SOURCE Visual China Group