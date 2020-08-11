LCWKEGIRL Instagram Contest For Fashion Lovers From LC Waikiki

10 unique winners will be chosen among those who met all requirements, got the biggest amount of likes on contests photo at their page, and have public accounts.

Photos of 10 winners will be published on the LC Waikiki page and followers will decide who gets which prize. First, 3 winners with the biggest amount of likes on contest photo will get - Ksh 5000 per person, next 3 winners - Ksh 2500 per person, last 4 winners - Ksh 1500 per person.

To enter the contest participants should:

- have a public account on Instagram

- follow https://www.instagram.com/lcwkenya/

- share photo as a post on Instagram with hashtag #LCWKEgirl and tag the friend

- tag LC Waikiki Kenya on post and photo.

There is no age or geo-restriction for the contest, but gift vouchers can be used only in LC WAIKIKI stores in Kenya or for shopping in online catalogue: bit.ly/LCWonlinecatalogue

Winners will be announced on 20.08.

For more information:

https://taplink.cc/lcwkenya

www.instagram.com/lcwkenya

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey.LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 47 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226303/LC_Waikiki.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LC Waikiki