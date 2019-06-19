"Housekeeper-Style" Service Saves Time and Steps for Enterprises in National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area

NANNING, China, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To optimize and simplify the approval of industrial project construction, to accurately and effectively serve enterprises, and to continuously stimulate market vitality and social creativity, since April this year, National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area has implemented a "housekeeper-style" service system for project approval. Under the influence of the "housekeeper-style" service system, the total number of application documents for construction project approval project in National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area was reduced from 34 required by Nanning city to 31. The processing is optimized from 13 steps required by Nanning city to 10 steps. Since the beginning of this year, the Administrative Approval Bureau of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area has received a total of 146 approval applications for engineering projects, with a completion rate of 100%, according to National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Management Committee.

The Administrative Approval Bureau of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area provides "General Housekeeper" and "Professional Butler" for all industrial projects and guides enterprises to shorten the time for the approval of construction projects. Through "one-stop acceptance, one-stop training, one-stop guidance, one-stop processing" management model, it provides government services for enterprises project approval with "unconditional acceptance for review, barrier-free coordination, whole-process follow-up, and seamless communication".

On May 14, He Jinxing, head of Nanning Project of Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., came to the Administrative Service Center of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area for the registration for the second phase of the project. It took only three minutes from the submission of the materials to the approval with stamping.

"In the processing for the first phase of the project in 2013, our company hired four people to go to different departments to apply for varied permits. It took half a year just to get a project construction permit," said He Jinxing. "Now the approval is constantly streamlined. We only need to prepare materials according to the requirement list, submit the construction material to the 'housekeeper' provided by the Economic & Technological Development Area, and have a one-counter on-site processing. The 'housekeeper' also provides a one-on-one service from the project approval to the completion acceptance, saving us a lot of time."

An employee from Nanning Yanxiang Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. said that under the guidance of the "housekeeper", the company's project completion acceptance was shortened again from three working days to one day.

"All relevant departments and offices are seamlessly connected and get prepared beforehand, so that enterprises can feel service at all times, and have a full-process satisfaction experience." According to Nong Shiying, deputy director of the Administrative Approval Bureau of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area, the construction drawing review and filing is shortened from three working days required by Nanning City to two working days, the construction permit release is reduced from five working days to three working days, and the total time for project construction approval is reduced from 47 working days to 42 working days. Thus it greatly accelerates the settlement and production of enterprises in the area. National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area will further streamline and optimize approval process and extend the "housekeeper-style" service system from industrial enterprises to other areas.

SOURCE National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Management Committee