"Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" promotes Fujian's products

2019 "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" series of activities in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important oriental starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and a core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road determined by the Central Government of China, Fujian has achieved fruitful results in trade and cooperation with countries and regions along the "HaiSi" in recent years. Many of China's Fujian brands are taking advantage of the "HaiSi"'s east wind to enter the global perspective and promote the "going out" of the goods as one of the important contents.

Nigeria is an important node country in the "Belt and Road" initiative. It is the largest economy in Africa and an important trading partner of China. In 2018, the total import and export trade between Fujian and Nigeria was 708 million U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 59.14%, accounting for 9.29% of the total non-trade.

As the third stop of the "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road"series of activities of the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce in 2019, Nigeria station will rely on the 2019 China Consumer Goods (Nigeria) Brand Exhibition from November 12 to14. The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce set up the Fujian Brands Pavilion, which showed the overall image of Fujian Province, demonstrated Fujian's excellent business environment and Reform and Opening-up results, and exhibited Fujian brand products. At the same time, the company's product exhibition area was set up, and 20 booths of 18 brand enterprises are organized, involving crafts, daily necessities, textiles, electromechanical and other industries. During the event, a total of nearly 300 merchants were received, with an intentional sales of $3.25 million.

On the afternoon of November 12th, a trade and economic matchmaking meeting was held in the center of the exhibition hall. Nearly 60 representatives of Nigerian merchants and representatives of Fujian brand enterprises participated in the event. The former Nigerian ambassadors to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji and Mr. Ayoola Olukanni, chairman of the chamber of Nigerian industry, mines and agriculture, gave speeches. After the meeting, Mr. Lu Jianguang, representative of the Trade Promotion Center, and Mr. Ayoola Olukanni conducted the China-Fujian-Nigeria Trade Promotion Seminar. They exchanged views on China-Africa trade situation and China's friendly policies on foreign trade.

