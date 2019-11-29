"Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" promote Fujian products

The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce established the Fujian Brand Pavilion, showing the overall image of Fujian Province, representing the good business environment of Fujian and the results of reform and opening up, and exhibiting Fujian brand products. An enterprise product exhibition area was also set up, and a total of 29 brand companies with representative works in leather, shoe materials, machinery and other industries participated. According to statistics, more than 20,000 merchants came to negotiate over the four days of the exhibition. Fujian enterprises' booths received nearly 10,000 merchants with an intentional sales of about 4 million US dollars.

On November 21, a special economic and trade matchmaking meeting was held in CNR Exhibition Center Hall 5. Representatives of more than 20 selected Fujian and Turkish companies, suppliers and buyers attended the meeting.The meeting promoted Fujian's investment and business environment, Fujian brand products, and provided Turkish buyers with one-on-one negotiation opportunities with high-quality Fujian suppliers. It boosted on-site entrepreneurs' deep-level, multi-fields cooperation, and achieved complementary advantages and mutual benefits.

To Fujian, Turkey is the third largest trading partner, the third largest export destination, and the second largest import source country in Western Asia. In 2018, the total import and export trade between Fujian and Turkey was US $ 1.337 billion, accounting for 11.66% of the total trade with West Asia.

Fujian has achieved fruitful results in the trade exchanges and cooperation between the countries/regions along the "Maritime Silk Road". The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce relies on the national exhibitions along the "Maritime Silk Road", and has held a series of "Fujian Maritime Silk Road Travel" activities for 5 years, and achieved positive results and received high praise from the Ministry of Commerce. This year's "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" has added a "Fujian Brand Pavilion", organized economic and trade promotion activities, and connected with national markets along the "Maritime Silk Road".

