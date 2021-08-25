﻿ Derivatives Exchange Bitget Unveils New Logo

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 23rd, Derivatives Exchange Bitget announced its new logo designed to indicate a place where people can exchange freely and realize their financial dreams with the help of leverage.

According to Bitget, Bit is a blended word coming from Binary and digit and the smallest unit of information. It implies a business that is based on digitalization and IT. "Get" represents interaction, a kind of connection between the platform and the external world. In combination, the name Bitget expresses its mission "Better Trading Better Life", and its commitment to offer liberal, ultimate and fair trading services.

The new LOGO uses two interactive arrows to symbolize the liquidity and activity of Bitget and its pursuit of freedom and fairness. It also reflects the nature of platform trading. The interactive image shows that Bitget will always put users first and lead users to success and fortune through transactions. The newly adopted blue color represents the energy and vitality of the crypto industry and delivers a sense of boldness and creativity -- an image the platform wants to show to its users.

The new logo is a testament to Bitget's achievements in the past and an embodiment of its vision for the future. In just three years since its establishment, the platform has successfully made itself into the Top6 derivative exchange, closely after the professional ones FTX and Bybit. Bitget now has more than 1.6 million registered users in 48 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Russia and Turkey, with an average daily trading volume of $5.6 billion.

According to its CEO Sandra, Bitget will continue to dive deeper into derivatives trading in the remaining months of the year. It aims to bring users products and services focused on futures, and expand to global markets such as South America, Japan, Central Europe, and Russia under the principle of compliant and localized operations. As Bitget steps up its globalization efforts and connects with users from more countries, a simpler and unique logo to display a new corporate culture and values becomes a necessity.

"The new logo conveys not only a change of appearance but also a stronger inner spirit. The updated logo and slogan deliver a message that is in line with our corporate culture. In the future, Bitget will bring more surprises to users with our brand new image." says Sandra.





