'CUE Cards' Launched by Avid Games Entertains and Educates Children and Adults Alike

Tunbridge Wells, ENGLAND, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUE Cards by Avid Games is designed to inspire curiosity in all ages. With an emphasis on culture and STEM (*Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), the game features an ever-expanding supply of knowledge and trivia titbits, from Lions to Meteorology, from Pi to the Bayeux Tapestry, from Napoleon to the Parasaurolophus and beyond.

View teaser: https://youtu.be/lphThQa-e3c

The game makes a point of not taking itself too seriously. Players use their card-based knowledge to take each other on in head-to-head 'duels', where cards compete across a series of arenas, ranging from the Deep Ocean to Outer Space. Adding friends and family to challenge them directly is easy.

According to Ofcom statistics, time spent playing games increases with age, growing from 6 hours 12 minutes per week (for 3-4-year-olds) to 13 hours 48 minutes (for 12-15-year-olds)*. Players of CUE Cards (Cards, the Universe and Everything) spend an average of 30 minutes per day in the game. CUE Cards app delivers time well wasted for kids and adults alike – as the worst outcome is that users may learn about String Theory or Ancient Greece.

The app is free and available to download here:

https://go.onelink.me/ulB8/af841ac6

Managing Director at Avid Games, Paul Mayze said:

"Educational games often sit at the worthy end of the spectrum and forget to 'bring the fun'.

"We set out to make a game that channels trading card gameplay into real-world subjects. The truth is that fantasy and science-fiction can't begin to compete with our actual universe - so we've got an endless source of awesomeness underpinning CUE.

"The cards remind you how utterly fascinating the world is - but they also play a role in the game, with different cards having special abilities that can give you the edge during battle. It's wholesome. It's silly. It's fun!"

Assets folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iw4ynNFJlv_8Oo5OQdrletld0LNFdiel?usp=sharing

Ofcom data: *https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0024/134907/Children-and-Parents-Media-Use-and-Attitudes-2018.pdf

Avid Games

Kent-based Avid Games has previously developed and published games for F1, NFL, NBA and Discovery. It is built on the principle that engaged fans watch more, participate more and share more.

For more information, review codes and reader codes please contact:

lsaxtonquinn@avid.games

SOURCE Avid Games