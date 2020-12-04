"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the late of night on November 4 (Beijing time), the Competitor Lucas Deckers from Belgium Division of Europe won the championship in the 19th CHINESE BRIDGE-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students. Late in the afternoon on November 6, Tian Tian from Canadian Division of the Americas won the championship in the 13th CHINESE BRIDGE-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students. On November 15, "Chinese Bridge" officially popped up online in China Media Group's national 5G new media platform Yangshipin and also "Chinese Bridge" Club App. The competition will also be broadcast on International Chinese Channel, CCTV, China Media Group.

The Center for Language Education and Cooperation under the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with Yangshipin, adopted the production mode of online recording. More than 300 college and secondary school students, selected from hundreds of thousands of competitors all over the world, stepped into the semi-finals and competed in Chinese online.

Without the limit of an indoor studio, online "Chinese Bridge" observed and read competitors from different countries in their real-life scenarios. In this way, audiences are able to see visually and vividly how Chinese language makes its presence in every corner of the world, how it influences the whole world, and how it becomes popular among increasing young people. It is also a video-based, scenarized, and interesting way of expression to create "video book for Chinese learning" of great reference value.

Fish-shaped oat pasta, sautéed eggplant with fish flavor, and steamed grass carp in vinegar sauce, which is a fish dish? Why is "Cha" expressed as TEA in English? What kind of values are upheld by Chinese in "You throw a peach to me, and I give you a white jade for friendship"? What is the name of China's first Mars probe mission? "Chinese Bridge" in this year designed vivid examination questions that are both close to life and imbued with a sense of times.

Competitors never learn Chinese superficially, and they go really deep. As the competitor Marlow from Croatia said: "Chinese characters, as the essence of Chinese language, are very meaningful; they tell stories and are very interesting." Belgium's Lucas Deckers hopes to have a deeper understanding of Chinese language's culture background and writings in classical Chinese, and dreams of hosting a program in China to build a bridge for international exchanges. He sighed with emotion in the competition: "next year, I will stand in front of you through this screen, we take off masks together, and breathe freely in the bright and beautiful spring."

Audiences were pleasantly surprised by competitors from the five continents novelly interpreting "Chinese Bridge" - the nearly 20-year long traditional event in personalized ways and sharing their stories closely tied to Chinese and their positive values.

