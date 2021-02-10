"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 55 Million Downloads Worldwide and Celebrate the Chinese New Year with New In-Game Campaigns

*Total includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

For the first time players can celebrate the lunar year with new in-game campaigns as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign starting today, Wednesday, February 10.

Chinese New Year Login Bonus

Available: From Wednesday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 17 (UTC+9)

During the campaign period, players will receive 5 Spirit Orbs once a day just by logging in. Log in every day and get a total of 40 Spirit Orbs.

Chinese New Year Power-Up Set

Players can login to the game during the campaign period and receive the Power-Up Set as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign. The set includes items that will help players to strengthen their characters and accessories.

3 Special Chinese New Year Packs on Sale

Celebrate Chinese New Year with these three special packs: the Chinese New Year Pack, Chinese New Year Pack: Silver, and Chinese New Year Pack: Golden.

*Please check the in-app notifications for more details.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Soul

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.1+, iOS 9.0+

* Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

