"Aureus Tech Systems and Swiss Re Transform Conventional CRM into a 360° Next Gen Customer Engagement Management Solution using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI"

As the primary insurer, CorSo specializes in making corporate customers more resilient through offering risk transfer solutions, risk insight services and risk partnerships. This results in a large volume of data and the volume of this data continues to increase exponentially. To further harness the potential of this data in customer engagements, CorSo took a strategic decision to transform its traditional CRM solution into a data- and analytics-driven Customer Engagement platform branded internally as Customer 360.

"Customer 360 is transformational in allowing us to address the inverse relationship we had with 'data in' versus 'value out' for our users, which ultimately leads to us being better equipped to understand and serve our customers and brokers, therefore building better relationships," stated Paul Fitzgerald, Global Distribution Management Leader, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

In collaboration with Microsoft Gold Partner Aureus Tech Systems, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions was able to build an Azure cloud-native ecosystem that leverages CorSo's existing infrastructure components and integrates internal and external data sources providing 360° customer/broker views.

"The key to winning in this new digital age is to put your data to work, empowering your employees so that they can make winning decisions. We designed the solution to enable the Swiss Re sales team with a data-driven customer engagement platform," said Abhishek Pakhira, COO, Aureus Tech Systems.

Utilizing the power of cloud and AI, CorSo's Customer 360 solution leverages native IT environments, integrates into core business applications, and brings together multiple native systems into one solution. The platform aggregates the information on the customer and broker levels, provides relationship insights, and delivers contact-level details to relevant users. It introduces a consistent user experience across all market-facing teams and shifts from a data-entry approach towards a data-consumption culture.

Customer 360 has enabled a quantum shift for CorSo into a customer-first culture, providing a 360° view combined with core CRM components. Aureus Tech Systems expertise in Microsoft technologies was key to accelerate the build of this platform with speed, scale, and a best-in-class user experience.

"Our vision was to make CRM invisible and transfer customer insights into the native applications of our market-facing teams. Together with Aureus, we were able to set a new standard in the CRM application industry," stated Tobias Maeder, Digital Transformation Leader Customer Experience, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

All of this was achieved using the technology stack Microsoft Azure, integration with Dynamics Marketing, Azure ML, and Azure Databricks.

"We take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive app development and shape business strategies," said Prasad Naik, Technology Owner for Customer Engagement, Swiss Re.

Aureus Tech Systems is a Microsoft Certified Gold & Co-sell partner and product engineering company that offers enterprise Cloud and AI solutions. Aureus offers Office365 Development, AI & Big Data, Modern Workplace, IoT, CRM, Customer Engagement Management (CEM), and eDiscovery solutions all in one unified Microsoft Azure native cloud platform. For more information, visit www.aureustechsystems.com.

