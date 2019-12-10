"A Banquet of Nature by Perrier-Jouët” revealed in Miami: for reconnecting with nature and one another.

A reinvented banquet that creates connections and gives meaning

Maison Perrier-Jouët has revisited the tradition of the banquet, offering new ways of connecting people with nature and one another – just as the Art Nouveau movement did at the dawn of the 20th century. The House's unique bond with art and nature can be traced back to its foundation in 1811. These twin passions are best expressed by the anemone motif created for the House in 1902 by Emile Gallé, a Master of Art Nouveau.

Everyone present at "A Banquet of Nature by Perrier-Jouët" was taken on an artistic journey enriched by the creativity of the House's Artisans of the Wild, who designed a singular experience marked by sequences aiming to provoke conversation between the guests, enabling them to reconnect with themselves and their emotions. The Artisans of the Wild also engaged the guests in surprising moments – for example, by asking them intriguing questions at intervals during the evening through the phones which were placed on the tables.

A reinvented banquet that renews the dialogue between champagne, design and cuisine

Three Artisans of the Wild took part in "A Banquet of Nature by Perrier-Jouët", each contributing a unique interpretation of the House's cultural heritage and savoir-faire. They initiated an unprecedented dialogue between champagne, design and cuisine, infused with Maison Perrier-Jouët's vision of reinvented nature.

Hervé Deschamps, Cellar Master of Maison Perrier-Jouët, and designer Andrea Mancuso, of Analogia Project, worked together for a whole year to imagine a new artistic champagne ritual called Metamorphosis, a collection of glassware that will be on display throughout Design Miami/ 2019. Andrea Mancuso's unique crystal creations bring the six Perrier-Jouët cuvées to life by evoking the distinctive personality of each one. Mancuso describes his design as being "like Perrier-Jouët champagne: it tells stories, creates surprises and conveys emotions". Metamorphosis forms part of a new tasting experience exploring the metamorphoses of nature and the way Maison Perrier-Jouët transforms grapes into champagne using over 200 years of savoir-faire.

In the same way, Hervé Deschamps collaborated with three-starred Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire to attain the perfect harmony between Perrier-Jouët cuvées and a nature-inspired menu. "Nature dictates my cuisine and gives it meaning," explains Pierre Gagnaire. At "A Banquet of Nature by Perrier-Jouët", nature bloomed from the plate – with utmost respect for the seasons and the authentic flavours of the produce – and from the table, which was decorated with the same fresh fruits and vegetables that were used in the kitchen. Breaking with the conventional structure of a meal, each dish offered sharing rituals that served to engage guests in conversation. "The floral, complex style of Perrier-Jouët cuvées perfectly complements Pierre Gagnaire's structured cuisine, both as a wine pairing and an ingredient," notes Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps.

A reinvented banquet that builds on the talent of the Artisans of the Wild

Dancer and choreographer Blanca Li unveiled Metamorphosis to guests during the banquet. With harmonious movement and bursts of unbridled energy, she transformed the presentation of the glasses into a magical and unforgettable moment.

Model Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, helped to spark conversation between the guests thanks to her unique personality. She was joined by contemporary art gallerist Emmanuel Perrotin, who attended among other influential figures from the art community.

With reinvented nature at its heart, "A Banquet of Nature by Perrier-Jouët" had a meaningful purpose: create connections between guests and nature, and between individuals.

