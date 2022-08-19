$3080.83+ Million Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Size Likely to Grow at 5.90% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global power air purifying respirator market size was worth USD 2,184.20 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 3,080.83 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.90 percent over the forecast period.

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: Overview

An air-purifying respirator known as a PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) shields wearers from hazardous air. Inhaling ambient air that has been contaminated with one or more pathogens or pollutants, PAPRs are made up of headgear and fan assemblies that actively filter out a significant amount of these risks before delivering the clean air to the user's face, mouth, and nose. The assigned protection factor for N95 masks, and other filtration facepiece respirators is lower. Positive-pressure masks, blower units, and plain old blowers are other names for PAPRs. When hazardous particle or gas concentrations exceed the acceptable occupational exposure limit, PAPRs are advised. As long as the respirator has a sufficient assigned protection factor, the concentration will still be lower than the immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) limit and the manufacturer's maximum-use concentration. Due to the pandemic, more doctors and healthcare professionals are using these items because they provide the highest level of coronavirus protection compared to N95 FFRs and reusable elastomeric half-facepiece respirators. Globally strict regulatory requirements for worker health and safety in high-risk activities are anticipated to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period. The substantial initial capital commitment is an obstacle for future market entrants. A significant obstacle in this sector is the necessity to satisfy safety regulations while managing a complex manufacturing process.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Reports:

Air purification workers are protected against chemical, poisonous gas, radiological, and nuclear threats by wearing respirators. Asbestos, silica, mineral oils, and diesel engine exhaust pollutants contribute to developing respiratory malignancies, including mesothelioma and lung cancer.

Healthcare workers are more prone to contracting an infection because of their ongoing contact with patients in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The risk of infectious disease transmission is increased by inadequate infection control procedures and poor levels of adherence to the recommended standard precautions supplied by health and safety regulatory agencies.

PAPR is required by health safety regulations in potentially high-risk settings, a lack of awareness and strict company policies contribute to a rise in disease incidence across various industries.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Power Air Purifying Respirator Market By Product Outlook (Half Mask, Full Face Mask, Helmets, Hoods & Visors), By Application Outlook (Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Mining, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing pollution and airborne diseases to drive market growth.

The demand for air purifying respirators is rising in the global market due to many factors, including rising pollution and the prevalence of airborne diseases. Throughout the projected period, there will be an increase in demand for air purifying respirators due to growing awareness of the significance of working worker safety. Air purification workers are protected against chemical, poisonous gas, radiological, and nuclear threats by wearing respirators. Asbestos, silica, mineral oils, and diesel engine exhaust pollutants contribute to developing respiratory malignancies, including mesothelioma and lung cancer. Furthermore, various pors, gases, dust, and fumes are the root cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other non-cancerous diseases. This is likely to drive the demand for the global power air purifying respirator market during the coming period.

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: Restraints

Lack of consumer awareness to hinder the market growth.

The healthcare sector is plagued by many fundamental problems, such as a lack of oversight, a failure to recognize clinical urgency, and a lack of information. Healthcare workers are more prone to contracting an infection because of their ongoing contact with patients in hospitals and other healthcare settings. The risk of infectious disease transmission is increased by inadequate infection control procedures and poor levels of adherence to the recommended standard precautions supplied by health and safety regulatory agencies. Lack of knowledge of the safety features of various respiratory protection devices was the primary contributor to this catastrophe, thereby restricting the global power air purifying respirator market growth. Although PAPR is required by health safety regulations in potentially high-risk settings, a lack of awareness and strict company policies contribute to a rise in disease incidence across various industries.

Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: Segmentation

The global power air purifying respirator market is segregated based on product outlook, application outlook, and region.

Based on product outlook, the market is divided into half masks, full face masks, and helmets, hoods & visors. In 2021, the full-face masks segment dominated the PAPR market and generated the highest percentage of worldwide revenue. Full face masks protect against risks, including asbestos removal and disposal activities. Over the projection period, rising employee safety concerns in hazardous locations are anticipated to fuel a need for full face masks. The ability to mix helmets, hoods, and visors with other respiratory equipment provides a high degree of compatibility and flexibility in the respiratory program.

Based on the application outlook, the market is divided into oil & gas, metal fabrication, agricultural, food & beverage, fire services, petrochemical/chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mining, and others. In 2021, the healthcare sector dominated the market and received the largest portion of worldwide revenue. Health and safety risks that affect healthcare personnel include exposure to biological & blood-borne pathogens, waste anesthetic gas, and possible chemical & medication exposures. Because PAPR protects from these risks, the healthcare sector significantly demands these solutions. Numerous poisonous and carcinogenic substances that are produced as a result of combustion during a fire expose firefighters to these substances. The demand for products in the fire services segment is anticipated to increase.

List of Key Players in Power Air Purifying Respirator Market:

3M

Avon Rubber PLC

Bullard

ILC Dover

Honeywell International, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Optrel AG

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Sundstrom Safety AB.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2184.20 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3080.83 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.90 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered 3M; Avon Rubber PLC; Bullard; ILC Dover; Honeywell International, Inc.; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Optrel AG; Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Sundstrom Safety AB. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6701

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the global market in 2021.

In 2021, North America dominated the global power air purifying respirator . Due to the stringent occupational health and safety requirements established by regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and American National Standard Institution (ANSI), employers in the region must adopt PAPR to ensure employee safety. Over the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in demand for these items. Additionally, it is anticipated that the high costs associated with failing to adhere to workplace safety regulations would fuel demand for products across various businesses. The region's emerging economies are predicted to experience increased industrial deaths due to poor employee safety awareness and a lack of adequate protective gear.

Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market is segmented as follows:

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Half Mask

Full Face Mask

Helmets, Hoods & Visors

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Agricultural

Food & Beverage

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Mining

Others

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

