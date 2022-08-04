$28.94+ Billion Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Likely to Grow at 21.5% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global bioplastics & biopolymers Market was worth around USD 10.51 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 28.94 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.5 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market was valued approximately USD 10.51 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 28.94 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. APAC is the quickest bioplastics and biopolymer Market, owing to growing consumer demand for sustainable and environment friendly plastic products and the region's rapidly growing population.

Rising consumer spending power has fostered the expansion of many end-use industries in this region. During the forecast period, these factors are likely to boost demand for bioplastics and biopolymers in the region.

Germany , Italy , France , Spain , and the United Kingdom are the leading countries in the European bioplastics and biopolymers Market .

, , , , and the are the leading countries in the European bioplastics and biopolymers Market . Heightened environmental concerns and the enforcement of severe legislation prohibiting the use of petroleum-based plastics, the country's demand for bioplastics and biopolymers is constantly increasing.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market By Type (Biodegradable, Non- Biodegradable), By End User (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive And Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Overview

The Market for bioplastics and biopolymers has expanded due to stringent government regulations mandating businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, which has increased demand for bio-based products in the industry. Automobiles, the building industry, and the packaging industry are the Market 's primary sectors. The Bioplastics & Biopolymers industry varies in size and responsibilities among countries. In many regions, the target Market is highly fragmented. In addition, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market is becoming increasingly commercial. Because of the increased demand for Bioplastics and Biopolymers, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 21.90% during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionMarket research.com/sample/bioplastics-biopolymers-Market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

140 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Growth Drivers

Consumer preferences shifting toward eco-friendly plastic products.

Consumer awareness of sustainable plastic alternatives and widespread initiatives to eliminate the use of non-biodegradable conventional plastics are driving the growth of the bioplastics Market . Traditional plastics, typically petroleum-based, take decades to break down or degrade and can be found in landfills for an extended period. When biodegradable plastics are discarded, they degrade faster and are incorporated back into the natural system. Furthermore, the degradation rate of biodegradable plastics by microbial activity is substantially faster than that of regular plastics.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Restraints

Price difference between bioplastics than conventional plastics.

The greater cost of bioplastics over standard polymers limits Market expansion in several application categories. PHAs have a wide range of applications, including binders, synthetic papers, medical devices, electronic parts, food packaging, and agriculture, however they have high production costs, low yields, and restricted availability. PLAs are more expensive than petroleum-based PE and PP, although having a lower production cost than PHAs. Bio-based materials are still in the early stages of development. They have not yet reached the same level of commercialization as their petrochemical counterparts, which have been developing fast for more than 50 years.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionMarket research.com/buynow/su/bioplastics-biopolymers-Market

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Segmentation

The global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is segregated based on type, end users and region.

By type, the biopolymers & bioplastics Market has been segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable (biobased). Due to the increased reliance of businesses and consumers on environmentally friendly solutions to satisfy their daily needs, the biodegradable category is expected to grow rapidly in the future years.

Based on the end-use industry type, the Market is segmented as packaging, consumer products, automotive & transportation, textiles, agricultural & horticulture, and others. Because of the increasing desire to replace conventional plastics in the packaging industry to address environmental concerns, the packaging industry is likely to hold the most significant share of the Market throughout the projection period.

By region, the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionMarket research.com/inquiry/bioplastics-biopolymers-Market

List of Key Players of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market:

NatureWorks (US)

Braskem ( Brazil )

) BASF ( Germany )

) Total Corbion ( Netherlands )

) Novamont ( Italy )

) Biome Bioplastics (UK)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation ( Japan )

) Biotec ( Germany )

) Toray Industries ( Japan )

) Plantic Technologies ( Australia ).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and Market size for Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Industry?

What segments does the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10.51 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 28.94 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 21.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Biotec (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan), and Plantic Technologies (Australia). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, Market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company Market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionMarket research.com/custom/807

Free Brochure: https://www.zionMarket research.com/requestbrochure/bioplastics-biopolymers-Market

Regional Dominance:

Sustainable and environment friendly plastic products

APAC is the quickest bioplastics and biopolymer Market , owing to growing consumer demand for sustainable and environment friendly plastic products and the region's rapidly growing population. Rising consumer spending power has fostered the expansion of many end-use industries in this region. During the forecast period, these factors are likely to boost demand for bioplastics and biopolymers in the region.

In terms of value, Europe is expected to be the largest Market for bioplastics and biopolymers. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom are the leading countries in the European bioplastics and biopolymers Market . Because of heightened environmental concerns and the enforcement of severe legislation prohibiting the use of petroleum-based plastics, the country's demand for bioplastics and biopolymers is constantly increasing.

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market is segmented as follows:

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Biodegradable

PLA

Starch Blends

PHA

PBS

Others

PCL

PBAT

Non-Biodegradable/Biobased

BIO-PET

BIO-PABIO-PE

BIO-PTT

Others

BIO-PP

BIO-PEF

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: By End Use Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical Appliances

Domestic Appliances

Others

Automotive & Transportation

Interior

Exterior

Under Hood

Textiles

Medical & Healthcare Textile

Personal care, clothes, and other textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

Tapes & Mulch Films

Others

Others

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: https://www.zionMarket research.com/news/global-bioplastics-and-biopolymers-Market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials Market was worth around USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period.

The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials Market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period. Plastic Conduit Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global plastic conduit Market was valued at $18.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 27.79 billion by the end of 2028. The Market is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global plastic conduit Market was valued at in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 27.79 billion by the end of 2028. The Market is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Plastic Compounding Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Plastic Compounding Market accrued earnings worth approximately 63.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 101.28 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with Market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of Market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and Market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionMarket research.com

Website: https://www.zionMarket research.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research