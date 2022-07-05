$26.1 Billion Sports Memorabilia Market to Climb 200 billion Mark by 2032: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market decipher has published its latest report, "Sports Memorabilia Market" Size, Statistics, Growth Trend Analysis and Forecast Report, 2022 – 2032. The research estimates the sports memorabilia market size at $26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach 227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2022 to 2032. NFT sports collectibles are individually estimated at 1.4 billion USD now and is forecast to reach 92 billion by 2032.

Get research insights in detail: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market

"Dramatic surge in interest towards collectibles has boosted the sports memorabilia demand in developing APAC nations. Demand has skyrocketed with digitalization (fuelled by the Covid outbreak) and easy access to collectibles through legit online platforms. eBay highly benefitted from the lockdown situations which led to a huge upswing in online sales. Goldin Auctions has emerged as the largest auction house doubling its sales in 2021. Sports Memorabilia has emerged with Immense Potential for Wealth Management and Investment Firms. Grading services business to grow by leaps and bound in future."

"Entry of Millennials and Shift from Auction Houses to Online platforms"

Due to several factors including the increasing wealth of baby boomers, the presence of millennials in the market, and the rising interest from foreign buyers, sports memorabilia prices have increased a lot in the last few years. Game-used items such as balls and jerseys are very much in demand. The baseball trading cards held a remarkable market share in 2021. Lastly, various auction sites like eBay and Auction of Champions contributed a lot to help transform sports collectibles and memorabilia into a more than 200-billion-dollar industry. The core sports memorabilia market excluding NFT, and cards is estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2021, growing at a rate of 15.6% from 2022 to 2032. Though NFT is witnessing much faster growth which is just due to its nascent industry nature and quick adoption, the memorabilia industry is still leading in the sports collectible sector.

"What news 2022 has for the sports memorabilia industry investors"

The Ukraine-Russian conflict has caused a significant drop across the markets. The tremendous enthusiasm in NFT lost its steam by the end of the year and then took a downward flip. The worth of cryptocurrencies, which have a huge correlation with the NFT markets globally, has declined too. Ignoring the short-term impact, NBA Top Shot, an NFT marketplace offering officially licensed NBA NFTs that showcase influential "moments" in the North American professional basketball league holds vast growth potential. It has touched over $1 billion in sales in just two years. However, it is estimated that the mainstream physical collectibles market will remain stable. In June, we heard of Hasbro, Inc., announcing a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) for the much-awaited re-launch of Starting Lineup, an iconic sports collectibles brand. Candy Digital, which is the next-generation digital collectible company, has partnered with Hall of Fame Digital, to announce the upcoming launch of the first-ever digital collectibles featuring Richard Petty. This new collection will feature multiple products and will deliver exclusive in-person experiences with Richard Petty and limited-edition physical memorabilia for Select digital collectibles.

Download Report Sample: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market

"Fanatics heavily involved in acquisition and investments in sports apparel collectibles segment"

Fanatics (a leading sports memorabilia company) has been expanding into several new businesses, including sports betting and non-fungible tokens. On the 8th of March 2022, Fanatics Collectible launched zerocool. It is the first trading card brand to have captured art, entertainment, pop culture and a lot more. Several zerocool's culture-focused products are available on the websites. Here it is possible to claim access to the various products of all collectors. The sports apparel industry is already dominated by fanatics. The company has recently secured rights from major league baseball which is the NFL players association. NBA thus gained a foothold in the 13-billion-dollar trading card market. At the beginning of 2022, it acquired the leading sports trading card brand, Topps. With its NFT business unit, Candy Digital, Fanatics continues to transform sports memorabilia. In June 2021 it launched several collections in partnership with the MLB, including a Lou Gehrig NFT that reportedly sold for $70,000 (to Tyler Winklevoss).

"Football memorabilia leading the industry with trading cards giving a tough competition"

Football as a sport leads the sports memorabilia industry sales by 2.5 billion considering the memorabilia sales only. The trading card business also brings in about 2.5 billion sales for football collectibles. NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB have been identified as collectively holding majority of the market share. Licensed memorabilia sellers are the largest shareholders among other sales channels such as specialized collectibles stores, and offline auction houses. NFT sports collectibles are expected to witness exponential growth of 38% during the years 2022 to 2032.

"U.S./China combo dictates 65% of the market and India registers as the biggest emerging market"

The United States leads the industry on a regional basis with around 70% of the market in 2021; however, the Asia Pacific countries are picking up swiftly experiencing a growth of 34% in the overall sports memorabilia collectibles market. China is a huge market for collectibles in comparison to other countries with a sumptuous growth. India, the global IT powerhouse, is also emerging as a major NFT destination. With 11 NFT companies headquartered in India, it only lags behind US and Singapore. India's NFT marketplaces account for 5.02% of the world's total. India holds huge market potential in all sectors of collectibles including trading cards, figurines, and jerseys. The UK leads the European market while France is trailing behind as the second-largest sales spot for memorabilia. This includes trading cards, and sports items (jerseys, shoes, print/posters, figurines, and bobbleheads). The Middle East region is also supposed to experience a growth of 29.8% during the forecast period.

"What competitors are up to in this revolutionizing business?"

EBay has recently launched Vault, a physical storage facility for storing and trading valuable cards. It is worth mentioning that the cards need to be graded by top graders before they are added in the vault; therefore, giving a boost to grading companies. Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) Sportscard Guaranty Corporation (SGC), Certified Collectibles Group's affiliates, CGC Trading Cards, Certified Sports Guaranty, and Beckett Grading Services (BGS) have established themselves as important graders. eBay further plans to add additional collectibles categories and luxury goods by 2023. Top sports collectibles and memorabilia market companies are The Topps Company, Inc. (Topps), Futera Limited, The Upper Deck Company, Leaf Trading Cards, Panini S.P.A., Fanatics, Inc., Press Pass Collectibles (Ppc), Tristar Productions, Inc., Gameday Sports Memorabilia, Bench Warmer, 757 Sports Collectibles, Sportscollections.com, Rittenhouse Archives Ltd., and Olx Global Bv.

Key Stats

Sports memorabilia is part of the 412 billion Collectibles Industry (Source: Market Decipher)

Over 60 million collectors are involved in the purchase/trading of sports memorabilia

Trading cards: a dominant segment with almost every collector involved

Sports apparel example jerseys held a 30% market share

1/3 rd of sales in the U.S. for National Football League

of sales in the U.S. for National Football League California leads the U.S. sports memorabilia industry

leads the U.S. sports memorabilia industry Third-party online sellers competing with licensed sellers

Secondary market highly impactful in trading cards than other memorabilia

Sports memorabilia apparel holds 1/4 th of the sales revenue

of the sales revenue NFT will cross half the physical collectibles value by 2032

Report Proposal and Sample Available at: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market

Top Memorabilia Products Researched

Memorabilia

NFT Sports Memorabilia

Trading Cards

Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues)

Hats And Caps

Jersey

Clothing And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers)

Flags And Banners

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Other Sports Equipment

Industry Breakdown by Major Sports League

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (NFL)

Major League Baseball (NBA)

Major League Baseball (NHL)

Key Report Takeaways:

Market revenue from 2021 to 2032

Market data for each product/sales channel/league/country

Sports memorabilia market trends

Market competition and company analysis

Physical and digital collectibles analysis

In-depth analysis of 20 major countries with data

Key investment pockets in the industry

Start-up strategy for entry

Detailed research can be procured at Sports Collectibles and Memorabilia Market (marketdecipher.com)

Research on Related Industries:

Collectables Market

NFT Collectibles Market

Toy Collectibles Market

NFT Music Collectibles Market

Sports Trading Cards Market

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

306, Zen Business Center,

Wakad, Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: sales@marketdecipher.com

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

SOURCE Market Decipher