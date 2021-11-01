$240 Million Ranch Sold - Sandow Lakes Ranch - Rockdale Texas

31,000 +/- acre former Alcoa Industrial Site Sale announced by Alcoa Corporation

Transaction Confirmed by Icon Global -Marketing Broker - After Six Year Marketing Odyssey

Deal for multifaceted site includes significantly improved agricultural land, water, solar and development components, with intermodal, tech, and various industrial capabilities.

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the public announcement by Alcoa Corporation today, of the completed sale of Sandow Lakes Ranch, the former Rockdale industrial site owned by Alcoa; the founder of Icon Global, Bernard Uechtritz, who was responsible for the marketing and sale of the multifaceted property, has confirmed the closed transaction.

He said, "It's been a six-year marketing odyssey, an extraordinary effort and a tremendous learning curve and a lesson in resilience and patience. I first listed the property around Halloween 2015; we went public about April of 2016, and here, we've closed it Halloween 2021! Along the way, we have navigated and overcome some incredible changes, challenges and even contention at times by those who said that I and we faced an impossible sale and value proposition."

"On the selling side, this was a herculean and team effort all round. Alcoa's Pittsburg executive team was led by Mr. Robert Bear, along with the cornerstone Rockdale and Sandow site team, led by longtime manager Tommy Hodges, have been both incredible in their efforts and unwavering in their good faith commitment to me and Icon as marketers, as well as to the process. Our collective and unrelating belief in the ultimate sales value of the ranch together with the inherent values of the property's incredible diversity and resulting contributions of future value potential to the surrounding Rockdale and greater Austin communities has always been at the core of our overall strategy."

"Our search and selection for the next and responsible steward of this most incredible, diverse, and complex property was exhaustive, and there were many contenders along the way; however, we found the right combination of vison, talents and leadership in the buying group of SLR Property 1, LP of Dallas." - END

Media Inquires/Interviews/Editorial to Info@Icon.Global 214.855.4000

All Photo Credits Courtesy of Icon Global.

Icon Global - Sandow Lakes Ranch - media pack:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/snhf4rs2blxzs3h/AAB-PY_UeD7vczx9lb8Hdv0_a?dl=0

https://vimeo.com/271391539

All inquiries regarding SLR Property 1, LP should be directed to

Jessica Moore, jessica@allynmedia.com

Jennifer Pascal, jpascal@allynmedia.com

All Inquires regarding Alcoa should be directed to Jim Beck 412 315 2909 Jim.Beck@Alcoa.com

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for unique, high-end properties globally. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The largest ranch in North America under one contiguous fence, in a world record sale that still stands today. The firm's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled. Icon Global is an independently licensed and internationally connected full service brokerage firm.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712326/ICON_GLOBAL_GROUP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Icon Global Group