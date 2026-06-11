ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino launches Collagen Boozt Flex as beauty-from-within enters daily routines

New powder formula combines marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, postbiotics and selected nutrients for flexible daily beauty routines

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty-from-within moves from trend-led conversation into everyday routines, consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that connect skincare, nutrition and wellbeing. Zinzino today announced the launch of Collagen Boozt Flex – a new marine collagen powder designed to bring beauty-supporting nutrients, wellness and convenience into one daily format.

The launch comes at a time when functional beauty products, collagen and holistic wellness routines are becoming more established in consumer lifestyles globally.

According to Euromonitor International Consumer Trend Report 2026, beauty-from-within is one of the fastest-growing areas within the global dietary supplement category, while beauty is among the leading growth platforms in consumer health. At the same time, beauty and healthy ageing are identified as key trends influencing product innovation and consumer demand across international wellness markets.

Consumer interest continues to grow. Industry insights from Innova Market Insights show that nearly half of consumers are interested in products that support appearance-related benefits, reflecting increasing demand for nutrition-based approaches to skin, hair and nails. Meanwhile, wellness analysts point to growing consumer interest in routines that connect beauty, nutrition and digestive wellbeing as part of a more holistic approach to everyday wellness.

Collagen Boozt Flex will be available across European markets from 13 June 2026 and has been developed to meet these evolving consumer preferences.

The berry-flavoured powder delivers 8 grams of hydrolysed marine collagen peptides sourced from wild-caught Arctic fish from Norwegian waters, giving the formula a clear Nordic provenance. It also contains 120 mg of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C from acerola cherry, biotin, zinc, rice bran ceramides and the amino acids L-arginine and glycine.

A distinguishing feature of the formula is the inclusion of postbiotics – compounds produced through the activity of beneficial bacteria. Their addition reflects growing consumer interest in beauty-from-within routines that take a broader view of wellness and recognise the increasing focus on the relationship between digestive wellbeing and everyday wellness.

Designed for active, modern lifestyles, Collagen Boozt Flex can be mixed with water, blended into smoothies or added to breakfast, making it easy to incorporate into daily routines. The launch also expands Zinzino's existing Collagen Boozt range, giving consumers the choice between a ready-to-drink collagen gel and a flexible powder format.

"Beauty is no longer viewed only through the lens of topical skincare. Consumers are increasingly connecting how they care for their skin with nutrition, lifestyle and daily routines," says Gabriele Helmer, Chief Marketing Officer at Zinzino. "With Collagen Boozt Flex, we have brought together marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, postbiotics and selected nutrients in a flexible format that is easy to use every day."

Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, cartilage and bones. Biotin and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal skin and hair, while zinc also contributes to the maintenance of normal nails.

Collagen Boozt Flex will be available across European markets from 13 June 2026 through Zinzino's global distribution network.

For more information, visit http://www.zinzino.com.

For more information:

Gabriele Helmer CMO Zinzino, gabriele.helmer@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-launches-collagen-boozt-flex-as-beauty-from-within-enters-daily-routines,c4360328

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