ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 313.4 (261.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 2.5 (2.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 315.9 (263.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 2,174.8 (1,782.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 26-Jul 25-Jul Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 24.5 26.1 -6 % 182.2 181.5 0 % Central Europe 98.1 76.7 28 % 655.8 491.8 33 % East Europe 27.4 31.6 -1 % 193.7 218.1 -11 % South & West Europe 49.9 47.2 6 % 357.2 309.2 16 % The Baltics 8.7 10.0 -13 % 65.2 66.7 -2 % North America 64.4 47.2 36 % 465.8 294.7 58 % South America 3.9 0.8 388 % 26.6 5.6 375 % Asia-Pacific 34.3 20.1 71 % 176.4 169.1 4 % Africa 2.2 1.9 16 % 14.5 12.1 20 % Zinzino 313.4 261.6 20 % 2,137.4 1,748.8 22 % Faun Pharma 2.5 2.2 14 % 37.4 33.2 13 % Zinzino Group 315.9 263.8 20 % 2,174.8 1,782.0 22 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

South America: Peru, Colombia

Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2026,c4380020

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