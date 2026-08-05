ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2026
News provided byZinzino
05 Aug, 2026, 07:55 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 313.4 (261.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 2.5 (2.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 315.9 (263.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – July 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 2,174.8 (1,782.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
26-Jul
|
25-Jul
|
Change
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
24.5
|
26.1
|
-6 %
|
182.2
|
181.5
|
0 %
|
Central Europe
|
98.1
|
76.7
|
28 %
|
655.8
|
491.8
|
33 %
|
East Europe
|
27.4
|
31.6
|
-1 %
|
193.7
|
218.1
|
-11 %
|
South & West Europe
|
49.9
|
47.2
|
6 %
|
357.2
|
309.2
|
16 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.7
|
10.0
|
-13 %
|
65.2
|
66.7
|
-2 %
|
North America
|
64.4
|
47.2
|
36 %
|
465.8
|
294.7
|
58 %
|
South America
|
3.9
|
0.8
|
388 %
|
26.6
|
5.6
|
375 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
34.3
|
20.1
|
71 %
|
176.4
|
169.1
|
4 %
|
Africa
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
16 %
|
14.5
|
12.1
|
20 %
|
Zinzino
|
313.4
|
261.6
|
20 %
|
2,137.4
|
1,748.8
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
14 %
|
37.4
|
33.2
|
13 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
315.9
|
263.8
|
20 %
|
2,174.8
|
1,782.0
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- South America: Peru, Colombia
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2026,c4380020
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