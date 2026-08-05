ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2026

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Zinzino

05 Aug, 2026, 07:55 GMT

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 313.4 (261.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 2.5 (2.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 315.9 (263.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 2,174.8 (1,782.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

26-Jul

25-Jul

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

24.5

26.1

-6 %

182.2

181.5

0 %

Central Europe

98.1

76.7

28 %

655.8

491.8

33 %

East Europe

27.4

31.6

-1 %

193.7

218.1

-11 %

South & West Europe

49.9

47.2

6 %

357.2

309.2

16 %

The Baltics

8.7

10.0

-13 %

65.2

66.7

-2 %

North America

64.4

47.2

36 %

465.8

294.7

58 %

South America

3.9

0.8

388 %

26.6

5.6

375 %

Asia-Pacific

34.3

20.1

71 %

176.4

169.1

4 %

Africa

2.2

1.9

16 %

14.5

12.1

20 %

Zinzino

313.4

261.6

20 %

2,137.4

1,748.8

22 %

Faun Pharma

2.5

2.2

14 %

37.4

33.2

13 %

Zinzino Group

315.9

263.8

20 %

2,174.8

1,782.0

22 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
  • South America: Peru, Colombia
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2026,c4380020

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