GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on the following directed share issue by way of set-off:

According to the resolution, 279,782 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against Truvision Health LLC. The transaction is linked to the previously communicated acquisition of Truvy announced on September 25, 2025.

Through the directed share issue, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 279,782 to a total of 34,052,606. The total number of shares after the increase is 39,165,998.

The dilution amounts to 0.71 percent, calculated on the total number of shares in the company after the directed issue. Zinzino's share capital will increase by a total of SEK 27,978.20 through the directed issue, from SEK 3,888,621.60 to SEK 3,916,599.80

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-through-a-directed-set-off-issue,c4367292

The following files are available for download: